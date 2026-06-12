Philippines Imposes Sanctions on Defense Secretary Teodoro, China Bars Him from Entering

The Philippines has imposed sanctions on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his family, accusing China of an unfriendly act that further complicates bilateral relations. China, in turn, has barred Teodoro from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, accusing him of making irresponsible remarks that undermined China's interests and bilateral ties.

The Philippines has imposed sanctions on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his family, accusing China of an unfriendly act that further complicates bilateral relations.

China, in turn, has barred Teodoro from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, accusing him of making irresponsible remarks that undermined China's interests and bilateral ties. Teodoro has brushed aside the sanctions, stating that China is entitled to its actions and vowing to continue performing his duties. The move comes amid continuing tensions over disputes in the West Philippine Sea





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Philippines China Teodoro Sanctions West Philippine Sea

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