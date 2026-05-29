Philippines' House Debates Anti-Disinformation Bill Amid Free Speech Concerns

A substitute bill penalizing disinformation in the Philippines has passed committee and plenary debates in the House, but critics warn it could be weaponized to suppress free speech despite new safeguards.

The House of Representatives in the Philippines is considering a substitute bill, House Bill No. 9645, also known as the Digital Media Anti-False Information Act, which aims to penalize the spread of disinformation and false information that causes verifiable public harm or poses a serious threat to national security.

The bill evolved from an original proposal by Majority Leader Sandro Marcos that specifically targeted "fake news," but the substitute version, which passed the House public information committee and cleared plenary debates, replaces that term with the more precise "disinformation," aligning with scholarly terminology. Key provisions include bans on disseminating materially manipulated content like AI-generated media without disclosure, coordinating with foreign state actors for covert influence, and impersonating government, media, or emergency entities to spread disinformation.

The bill explicitly exempts from liability those who merely like, share, forward, or repost content without actual knowledge of its falsity and specific intent to cause harm. It also imposes obligations on digital platforms: maintaining a Philippine representative, establishing reporting mechanisms for unlawful content, disclosing sponsored content and political ads, and submitting annual transparency reports.

Very large online platforms in the Philippines (VLP-PH), defined as those with at least 10% of the national population as monthly active users, face additional requirements such as independent annual audits, appointing a senior compliance officer, and designating a liaison to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for takedown requests. Proponents argue that the bill includes strict safeguards against abuse, requiring the convergence of actual knowledge or reckless disregard for truth, specific intent to cause harm, and a demonstrable link to public harm or national security threats.

However, critics, including media professionals and lawmakers, remain unconvinced. Nikko Balbedina, a multimedia editor and member of the technical working group, acknowledges improvements but warns that the bill's punitive nature makes it easy to weaponize, fearing government monopoly on truth. Makabayan lawmakers share these concerns, questioning how an oppressive regime might interpret "national security" and "public harm.

" The debate highlights the tension between combating online falsehoods and protecting free speech, with personal experiences of some legislators fueling their opposition





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disinformation Bill Philippines House Free Speech Digital Platforms Fake News HB 9645

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BMW Philippines Launches M Performance Parts for M2 CoupeBMW Philippines now offers a suite of M Performance parts for the M2, including a titanium center-exit exhaust, carbon-fiber aerodynamic upgrades, and tow cables, all designed to boost the sports coupe's performance and visual appeal.

Read more »

Jetour Auto Philippines opens new dealership in Calasiao, PangasinanJetour Auto Philippines expands to northwest Luzon with a new dealership in Calasiao, Pangasinan, featuring sales and service support including EV servicing. The facility is the brand's latest step as it ranks second-best-selling plug-in hybrid brand in April 2026 and 13th overall in Q1 2026.

Read more »

Vietnamese Leader To Lam to Visit Philippines Next WeekPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will host Vietnam's top leader To Lam for a state visit from May 31 to June 1, aiming to advance trade, security and maritime cooperation amid regional tensions with China.

Read more »

Philippines Prepares for Potential Water Crisis Amid Super El Niño ThreatThe Philippines is preparing for a potentially serious water problem in early 2027 caused by a Super El Niño. Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna announced that the government is reviewing water allocation policies, considering cloud seeding and desalination projects, and urging rainwater harvesting to mitigate the impact. A Super El Niño could bring droughts and stronger typhoons to the region.

Read more »