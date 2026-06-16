Philippines Highlights Role of Nonresident Filipinos as Global Ambassadors

CFO Secretary Dante Ang II emphasizes the soft power of the 6 million nonresident Filipinos, outlines new partnership initiatives and the importance of diaspora engagement for national development

At the 2026 Filipino Diaspora Summit in Manila the Commission on Filipinos Overseas welcomed nearly 350 nonresident Filipinos from almost thirty countries. Secretary Dante Ang II used the gathering to stress that these citizens abroad form a vital source of the nation's soft power and international outreach.

He noted that the six million nonresident Filipinos living worldwide bring the Philippines directly into the view of foreign governments, turning their professional achievements, community leadership and success stories into unofficial ambassadors for the country. The Philippines houses about 10.8 million people overseas and roughly sixty percent of that number are nonresident Filipinos, a group that ranges from skilled professionals and entrepreneurs to artists, scientists and educators who operate in more than two hundred countries.

Ang highlighted that the long‑standing view that Filipinos abroad exist mainly as economic actors through remittances is shifting. The current generation of diaspora members is becoming active partners in national development, using their experience, innovation and global networks to influence international conversations and preserve the Filipino heritage in new contexts. Looking forward, the CFO intends to launch a program that will deepen collaboration with the diaspora.

The agency plans to test the feasibility of designating honorary diaspora representatives-community‑based entities that will not hold diplomatic status but will focus on diaspora engagement for Philippine national development. These representatives will harness the strengths of the nonresident Filipinos, fostering business creation, technology transfer and cultural exchange, thereby turning the diaspora's soft power into tangible development outcomes that benefit both the host and home communities.





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Philippine Diaspora Soft Power Nonresident Filipinos Diaspora Engagement CFO

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