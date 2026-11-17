Ferdinand Marcos Jr. transfers Asean leadership to Lawrence Wong after landmark deals on AI, MSMEs, and a $2 trillion digital economy goal in Manila.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally concluded the Philippines' chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations by handing the symbolic gavel to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday. The ceremony marked the end of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit , a three-day gathering in Manila that produced over 150 outcome documents and four major policy declarations. Marcos Jr emphasized the need for regional cohesion as Singapore prepares to take over the role in 2027.

Strategic Leadership Transition Details

The transfer of power occurred after leaders addressed the increasingly intertwined challenges facing the ten-member bloc. Marcos Jr stated that every member state must be able to count on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and vice versa. He expressed confidence that Singapore would lead with purpose and steadiness during its tenure. Wong accepted the responsibility, thanking Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for steering the regional body through a difficult year. Singapore assumes the chairmanship in 2027, coinciding with the organization's 60th anniversary and the implementation of Asean 2045 .

Also read Philippines hands over Asean 2027 chairmanship to Singapore

Major Policy Declarations on AI and MSMEs

The summits, held from November 15 to 17, produced key declarations under the theme Navigating Our Future, Together. The Asean Leaders Declaration on an AI-Powered MSME Growth aims to integrate artificial intelligence tools to scale up micro, small, and medium enterprises. Another declaration outlines collaborative frameworks to boost resilience and market access for these crucial businesses. The Asean Leaders Declaration on the Establishment of the Asean Center of Excellence for Creative Industries formally creates a hub in Manila to foster innovation in the cultural economy.

Additional outcomes included the Declaration on Fair and Ethical Recruitment , which enhances protections for migrant workers across member states. These documents address the specific needs of small businesses and labor standards within the region. Marcos Jr highlighted that these achievements reinforce the commitment to tackling transnational crimes and addressing disputes peacefully. The focus on digital transformation and creative industries reflects the evolving economic landscape of Southeast Asia.

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Digital Economy Framework and Economic Targets

A significant milestone was the signing of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement . This agreement aims to double the regional digital economy to 2 trillion dollars by 2030. The initiative seeks to advance regional power grid connectivity and maritime security. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr noted that these developments are crucial for safeguarding families against geopolitical shocks. The agreement represents a major step toward economic integration and digital sovereignty for the member states.

The summits also included meetings with dialogue partners to mitigate the impact of global uncertainties. Sessions included the Asean Plus Three Summit , the Asia Zero-Emission Community Leaders Meeting , and the Asean-Japan Summit . Marcos Jr urged leaders to use collective strength to protect households across Asia. The Asean-India Summit and the East Asia Summit further discussed ways to enhance regional stability and cooperation.

Diplomatic Attendance and High-Level Meetings

The event saw last-minute arrivals from several global leaders, adding to the diplomatic intensity. United States President Donald Trump arrived in Manila for the Asean-US Special Summit . He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr before departing for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in China. In China, Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping .

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attended in person, replacing Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hang Chuon Naron . Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov also arrived, building on previous engagements in Kazan. Trump 's visit marks his first travel abroad since his party suffered losses in the midterm elections. The Asean-US Special Summit concluded the three-day event, highlighting the continued importance of US engagement in the region.