National Grid Corporation of the Philippines declares a yellow alert for the Visayas region due to critical energy reserves and forced outages affecting 21 power plants.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced that a declaration of yellow alert status over the Visayas grid is expected on Sunday, November 22. This critical warning stems directly from tight energy reserves currently available in the national transmission system. The alert serves as a formal notification that the margin between available power supply and peak demand is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirements.

Critical Power Reserves and Demand

The grid is currently running on an available capacity of 2,380 megawatts (MW) although the peak demand is 2,347 MW. This narrow margin leaves virtually no buffer for unexpected failures or sudden spikes in consumption. The Operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirement, which is the specific threshold that triggers a yellow alert. Consequently, grid operators must manage resources with extreme precision to prevent widespread blackouts across the region.

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Forced Outages Reduce Supply Capacity

Several power plants are currently offline or operating at reduced efficiency, further straining the energy supply. There are eight plants on forced outage in November, one plant since October, two plants since September, two plants since August, one plant since June, three plants since 2025, one plant since 2024, two plants since 2023, and one plant since 2021. These extended periods of unavailability significantly diminish the total power generation capacity that can be drawn upon during peak hours. The cumulative effect of these outages has left the grid vulnerable to further disruptions.

Derated Capacities and Maintenance Issues

In addition to complete outages, a significant portion of the energy infrastructure is running at reduced power levels. There are also 21 plants running on derated capacities, for a total of 668.4MW unavailable to the grid. This means that even functional plants are not delivering their full potential output to the network. Furthermore, there is a limited transfer capacity of Mindanao-Visayas interconnection due to scheduled maintenance of Baloi-Kauswagan 230kV Line 1. This maintenance restricts the ability to import additional power from neighboring regions to stabilize the Visayas grid.

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Planned Outages at Key Power Plants

The situation is complicated by planned outages at specific generating facilities. Meanwhile, there are planned outages on Palm Concepcion Power Corporation and KEPCO SPC Power Corporation Unit 2. These scheduled maintenance activities are necessary for long-term infrastructure reliability but contribute to immediate supply shortages. The combination of planned maintenance and forced outages creates a perfect storm of reduced capacity. Grid operators must carefully coordinate these outages to minimize the impact on consumer supply and maintain stability.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Outlook

The energy crisis in the Visayas and Mindanao regions has triggered regulatory intervention. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) issues show cause orders vs. 13 power firms over outages in Visayas, Mindanao. This legal action underscores the severity of the situation and the government's intent to hold power generators accountable for reliability failures. The yellow alert status serves as a precursor to more severe measures if reserves continue to dwindle. Stakeholders must monitor the developing situation closely as the government implements measures to restore grid stability and ensure uninterrupted power supply for consumers.