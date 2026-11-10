Philippines Government Saves P1.4 Billion in Historic Apple Laptop Deal for Educators

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirms P1.4 billion savings in the largest Apple procurement deal for Philippine public schools, boosting DepEd's computerization program.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Philippine government successfully saved P1.4 billion through a strategic procurement deal with Apple Inc. for new MacBook Neo laptops. This landmark agreement allows the state to secure devices well below their suggested retail price in the Philippines, significantly reducing the fiscal burden of educational infrastructure upgrades.

Financial Savings and Procurement Details

The President highlighted that the cost per laptop is substantially lower than the regular market price. The comprehensive deal includes delivery services, a five-year warranty, necessary software licenses, and training modules for educators. These elements were bundled to maximize value for the state while ensuring long-term operational support for the new hardware.

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Any funds saved through this efficient procurement process will be reallocated to other critical needs within the Department of Education (DepEd). This fiscal efficiency addresses public concerns regarding government spending and demonstrates a commitment to maximizing budgetary resources for student welfare.

Apple's Largest Education Deal and Bidding Process

Apple Inc. described this transaction as its biggest education deal ever for its MacBook line. To address concerns about overpricing, Education Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed that the contract underwent competitive bidding under the Procurement Law. This rigorous process ensured that the final specifications favored educators and met technical requirements.

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Angara emphasized that the primary focus was on securing high-quality specs that would directly benefit teachers and administrators. The competitive bidding framework provided transparency and validated that the government obtained the best possible terms for this massive technological upgrade.

Impact on Teachers and Distributed Units

In Dagupan City, more than 200 teachers have already received the new MacBook Neo laptops as part of the initial rollout. Alysa Curameng, a teacher from West Central Elementary School, noted that the new devices will significantly ease workload and improve lesson delivery. Previous laptops often lagged when storage was full, creating technical barriers for educators.

Under DepEd's Computerization Program, a total of 231,000 laptops will be distributed nationwide. The distribution schedule runs from November 2026 until March 2027. Of this total, more than 169,000 units are MacBook Neos, while over 62,000 are Windows-based computers. Additionally, 3,646 MacBook Neo units were distributed to DepEd administrative officers.

Asset Management and Future Distribution

With over 800,000 public school teachers nationwide, the department acknowledged it cannot yet provide a one-to-one laptop ratio for every educator. Agency guidelines prioritize distribution to teachers who have not yet received any government-issued laptop. This targeted approach ensures that the most underserved educators receive the necessary tools first.

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Angara clarified that all distributed laptops are government property. Schools have designated IT officers who act as custodians for these assets. If any recipient sells a unit, they are required to pay for it, ensuring accountability and proper management of state resources throughout the device's lifecycle.