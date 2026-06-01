Philippines Goalkeeper Etheridge Retires from International Football After Stellar Career

Veteran goalkeeper Etheridge announced his retirement from the Philippine national team via social media, reflecting on a 14-year career marked by historic achievements, including the first Asian Cup qualification and becoming the first Filipino Premier League player. He expressed pride in his journey and optimism for future generations.

In a social media post late Monday, goalkeeper Etheridge confirmed his decision to retire from international football and reflected on his journey with the national squad.

The 36-year-old expressed a mix of emotions, writing about love, heartbreak, passion, and desire, stating that he never stopped caring and always gave everything for the team and the country. He mentioned the unique experiences shared only with his teammates and emphasized that he does not regret any of his decisions, despite the pain of falling short of an Asian Cup slot.

Etheridge highlighted key achievements: choosing to play for the Philippines at 18, qualifying for the first-ever Asian Cup for the nation, and becoming the first Filipino player to appear in the Premier League. He cherished the friendships and memories formed over the years, thanked everyone he encountered, and wished success for the next generation of Filipino footballers worldwide. His initial goal was to make a difference, and he hoped his service to the country and national team achieved that.

Etheridge earned 82 caps for the Philippines after his senior debut in 2008. His international contributions include helping the Azkals finish as runners-up in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup and securing a bronze medal in the 2012 edition. He played a pivotal role in the Philippines' historic qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Club-wise, he was the first Filipino to start for Fulham FC in the Premier League in 2008 and currently plays for Buriram United in Thailand





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Football Azkals Etheridge Retirement Asian Cup Qualification Filipino Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines to Showcase Climate-Resilient Agriculture at 2027 International Horticultural Expo in YokohamaThe Philippines has signed a contract to participate in the 2027 International Horticultural Expo in Yokohama, Japan, where it will highlight sustainable farming practices and tropical biodiversity in a dedicated pavilion and garden.

Read more »

ArenaPlus Becomes NBA's First Official Betting Partner in the PhilippinesArenaPlus, a leading PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook, announced a multiyear collaboration with the NBA, making it the NBA's first Official Betting Partner in the Philippines. The partnership will integrate NBA marks across ArenaPlus' platforms, include local activations, and feature the brand on the NBA's localized digital channels in the Philippines. Both entities will promote responsible gambling and game integrity. ArenaPlus will also engage fans through NBA-themed free-to-play games and promotions, including a Playoffs bracket contest.

Read more »

Mindanao State University Approves First Undergraduate Oceanography Degree Program in the PhilippinesThe Mindanao State University (MSU) System has approved the offering of a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography program at its Tawi-Tawi campus, marking the first undergraduate Oceanography degree program of its kind in the Philippines.

Read more »

MR.DIY Reaches 1,000 Stores in the Philippines with New Elevated Concept StoreMR.DIY, the home improvement retailer from Malaysia, has reached 1,000 stores in the Philippines with its new elevated concept store at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City. The store features a wide range of products, enhanced lighting, and a journey-led layout designed to encourage exploration.

Read more »