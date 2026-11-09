Philippines GDP Slows to 2.1% in Q3 Due to Weak Consumption and Agriculture

Philippines GDP growth decelerated to 2.1% in Q3 2024 as household spending and agricultural output declined, prompting officials to warn that the annual growth target is now at risk.

The Philippines economy experienced a significant deceleration in the third quarter of 2024, with gross domestic product expanding by just 2.1% year on year. This slowdown marks a sharp decline from the 4% growth recorded in the same period of the previous year and represents the weakest expansion since the third quarter of 2009, excluding pandemic-related contractions.

Q3 GDP Data and Macro Trends

The Philippine Statistics Authority released these figures on Monday, highlighting a broad-based cooling across major economic drivers. The 2.1% expansion in the July-to-September period falls well short of the government's full-year target range of 3.5% to 4.5%. On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy inched up by only 0.1%, a notable easing from the 0.6% growth seen in the second quarter.

Also read Philippine GDP Growth Slows to 2.1 Percent in Q3 2026, Weakest Since 2009

Investment and Consumption Challenges

Household final consumption expenditure, which serves as the primary engine of domestic demand, grew by just 2.4%. This pace is the slowest since the first quarter of 2021 and reflects the severe impact of high inflation on consumer purchasing power. Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan attributed this weakness to persistent high food and energy prices, noting that the conflict in the Middle East has driven up fuel costs for transport and electricity.

Gross capital formation contracted by 0.2%, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of decline in investment. Public construction fell by 15.1% for the sixth straight quarter, while private construction remained flat. The depreciation of the Philippine peso against the US dollar has exacerbated these issues by increasing the cost of imported materials, forcing the government to re-evaluate its fiscal stimulus measures and project funding allocations.

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Agriculture and Supply Side Shocks

Supply-side constraints further hampered economic activity, particularly within the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector. This segment contracted by 4.8%, reversing previous growth due to severe weather disruptions. Tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon damaged crops, causing palay and corn output to fall by more than 17%.

The industry sector remained nearly flat at -0.003%, with construction shrinking by 4% and manufacturing growth slowing to 0.7%. Government final consumption expenditure provided a partial offset by growing 6.8%, while exports of goods and services rose by 8.6%, outpacing the 7.7% increase in imports.

Future Outlook and Policy Responses

Secretary Balisacan stated that achieving the lower end of the annual target now requires the economy to achieve a robust 6.3% growth in the fourth quarter. While recovery toward next year's 5% to 6% target remains possible, it necessitates stronger investment, easing price pressures, and renewed business confidence. The government continues to monitor risks such as the El Niño phenomenon and implementation delays in infrastructure projects.