Philippines Foreign Investment Surges 125 Percent in Q3 2026

Foreign investment pledges to the Philippines doubled in Q3 2026, reaching P166 billion with Taiwan and Singapore as top sources. Manufacturing and energy sectors lead the surge.

Foreign investment commitments to the Philippines more than doubled in the third quarter of 2026, signaling a robust influx of overseas capital into the archipelago's economy. Approved foreign investment s from July to September reached P166.03 billion, marking a sharp 125.3 percent increase from the P73.69 billion recorded in the same period last year. This significant quarterly jump contributed to a total of P336.45 billion in approved foreign investment pledges for the first nine months of 2026. This nine-month total is nearly double the P170.17 billion recorded during the equivalent timeframe in the previous year.

Taiwan Leads Country-Specific Investment Sources

Taiwan emerged as the largest single source of approved foreign investments during the third quarter of 2026, contributing P76.27 billion to the national total. This figure represents 45.9 percent of all approved foreign investment commitments received in the quarter. Singapore followed as the second largest investor, providing P40.48 billion, which equated to 24.4 percent of the total inflow. South Korea ranked third among nations, with P29.48 billion in commitments, accounting for 17.8 percent of the total foreign capital approved.

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Manufacturing and Energy Dominate Sectoral Allocations

By industry, the manufacturing sector attracted the largest share of foreign capital, securing P86.16 billion in investment pledges. This dominance represents 51.9 percent of the total approved foreign investment during the quarter. The electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply industry followed with P52.61 billion in commitments. The information and communication sector secured P18.84 billion, rounding out the top three contributors. Collectively, these three industries accounted for 94.9 percent of all approved foreign investment commitments in the third quarter of 2026.

Investment Promotion Agencies Report Approvals

The Philippine Statistics Authority noted that six of the country's 16 investment promotion agencies reported foreign investment approvals during this period. These agencies included the Board of Investments, Clark Development Corp., Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Phividec Industrial Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. The concentration of approvals among these specific bodies highlights the critical role of specialized economic zones and industrial authorities in facilitating foreign capital entry.

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Total Investment Gains Driven by Local Capital

Total approved investments from both foreign and Filipino nationals reached P628.19 billion in the third quarter, an 82.7 percent increase from the P343.81 billion recorded in the same period last year. Filipino investors accounted for the bulk of these commitments, contributing P462.16 billion, or 73.6 percent of the total approved investments. This substantial local participation underscores the dual engine of growth powering the Philippine investment landscape. Foreign investors made up the remaining portion of the total approved capital for the quarter.

Employment Projections Remain Flat Despite Capital Surge

Despite the significant increase in investment approvals, the expected employment generated by these projects remained broadly unchanged compared to the previous year. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that approved investments during the quarter were expected to generate 27,799 jobs. This figure represents a slight 0.2 percent decrease from the 27,843 jobs projected in the same period last year. Of the projected employment, 13,805 jobs, or 49.7 percent, were expected to come from projects with foreign interest.

Local Real Estate and Energy Lead Overall Sector Growth

Across all nationalities, the electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply sector attracted the largest share of approved investments at P397.81 billion. This single sector represented 63.3 percent of the total approved investments, regardless of investor origin. Real estate activities followed with P101.44 billion in commitments, while manufacturing accounted for P96.25 billion. The data indicates that while foreign capital heavily favored manufacturing, local and mixed capital drove the massive expansion in the energy and utilities sector.