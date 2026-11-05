Philippines Flags All Shipments From Laos After Major Shabu Seizure

The DILG mandates stricter checks on all incoming cargo from Laos following the interception of a massive P1.36 billion shabu shipment at a Manila port.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced Thursday that it will flag every single shipment originating from Laos. This decisive administrative measure follows the recent interception of illegal drugs valued at P1.36 billion at a Manila port. The announcement was made by DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to address growing concerns regarding the smuggling of narcotics into the country.

Implementation of Strict Cargo Flagging

Remulla confirmed that the new protocol involves flagging all cargo containers arriving from Laos. He stated that authorities will conduct thorough inspections to determine if drugs are present within these shipments. The decision aims to intercept contraband that smugglers are attempting to hide during delivery. This move targets a specific route known for high volumes of illicit trade.

Also read PDEA seizes P1.36 billion shabu from Laos at Manila port; Filipino arrested in Laos

The directive comes after authorities seized approximately 200 kilograms of shabu. The illegal drugs were found inside a container van that had traveled through multiple international hubs. The shipment originated in Laos before moving to Haiphong in Vietnam. From there, it proceeded to Hong Kong where it was transferred to another vessel.

Authorities intercepted the final leg of this journey at a Manila port. The total value of the seized shabu was estimated at P1.36 billion. This specific shipment carried around 521 kilograms of the substance in total allegations. The complex routing suggests a sophisticated effort to evade detection at earlier stages.

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Rising Drug Prices Signal Supply Depletion

Remulla used the seizure to highlight a significant shift in the local drug market. He pointed out that the price of shabu has nearly doubled in recent years. Prices rose from P3,800 per gram between 2019 and 2020. Current prices have reached P6,800 per gram as of the latest reports.

The drastic increase in street value indicates that the supply of drugs has been depleted. Remulla argued that higher prices prove that smuggling operations are being disrupted. He questioned why authorities had seized nearly one ton of drugs over the past four years. He noted that no similar seizures were recorded in the six years prior to 2022.

He referenced the magnetic lifter shipment as the only exception in the earlier period. The data suggests that law enforcement has become more effective at intercepting contraband. The surge in seizures correlates directly with the inflation of black market prices. This economic indicator serves as proof of operational success against drug syndicates.

Syndicates Seek Alternative Smuggling Routes

The interception of large quantities of illegal drugs in open waters has prompted a strategic response from criminal organizations. Remulla stated that drug syndicates are now looking for alternative routes to bring products into the country. They are attempting to bypass the new security measures at major ports.

Despite the new flagging system, smugglers are adapting to increased scrutiny. The DILG continues to monitor all potential entry points for contraband. The government remains vigilant against any attempts to bypass the new protocols. The focus remains on maintaining the integrity of the national supply chain.

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Remulla also offered a P50 million reward for the arrest of armed and dangerous individuals linked to the trade. The target of this bounty includes members of drug syndicates responsible for the smuggling efforts. The reward aims to encourage public cooperation in identifying key players. This financial incentive is part of a broader crackdown on organized crime.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Procedures

Authorities are currently probing the alleged links of several Filipinos to the smuggling attempt. The investigation focuses on those who facilitated the transfer of containers in Hong Kong. Investigators are tracing the network of accomplices involved in the logistics chain.

The DILG will continue to enforce the flagging policy for all shipments from Laos. This policy will remain in effect until further notice. The government views this as a critical step in reducing the flow of illegal narcotics. The move is designed to disrupt the operational capacity of drug syndicates.

International cooperation with Laos and Vietnam remains essential for future operations. Sharing intelligence on shipping routes will help prevent similar smuggling attempts. The success of the P1.36 billion seizure sets a precedent for stricter enforcement. The DILG is committed to maintaining a drug-free nation through these enhanced measures.