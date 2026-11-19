AMTI study reveals Philippines missed 12 years of offshore exploration while China, Vietnam, and Malaysia accelerated production. Malampaya extensions offer limited relief amid rising regional tensions.

The Philippines has significantly lagged behind neighboring nations in developing offshore oil and gas reserves in the South China Sea, according to a new assessment by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative ( AMTI). While China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia have aggressively expanded their deepwater exploration and production capabilities over the last twelve years, Manila has remained on the sidelines of major hydrocarbon development in contested zones.

This strategic pause has allowed rival claimants to secure substantial energy resources despite overlapping territorial disputes. The study, which covers developments from 2024 to 2026, highlights a growing disparity in energy security among South China Sea stakeholders. AMTI warns that this imbalance could exacerbate maritime tensions as global energy disruptions, particularly those linked to the war in Iran, increase the strategic value of regional hydrocarbon reserves.

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Competitors Accelerate Production

China has led the regional charge by making six new oil and gas discoveries in the northern South China Sea since 2024. Over the past three years, Beijing brought nineteen offshore fields into active production. These gains enabled the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to achieve a record output of 398.7 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half of 2026.

Vietnam has simultaneously advanced its offshore programs both within and outside disputed boundaries. The country continues to attract foreign energy investors and has secured projects through production-sharing agreements, expanding its hydrocarbon footprint significantly during the assessment period.

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Malaysia has also deepened its exploration efforts, drawing foreign operators to projects situated within China's nine-dash line claim. Recent milestones include the expansion of the Jerun and Kasawari gas fields off Sarawak, alongside ongoing appraisal activities in several offshore blocks.

Manila's Limited Progress

In contrast to its neighbors, the Philippines has maintained a cautious approach to exploring disputed areas. The nation's primary energy relief comes from the Malampaya field, where a recent discovery of 98 billion cubic feet of gas was confirmed in January under Service Contract 38.

The Malampaya Phase 4 project marked a significant milestone on November 5, 2026, by achieving first gas production. This achievement came after connecting the new Malampaya East-1 and Camago-3 wells to the existing offshore platform. A third well, Bagong Pag-asa, is currently under consideration for future development.

The extension of Service Contract 38 through 2032 is crucial for the national grid, as Malampaya supplies approximately twenty percent of the electricity consumed on Luzon. However, AMTI notes that this single-source relief is insufficient to offset the broader energy emergency exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions.

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Political and Strategic Dilemmas

The disparity in energy development has reignited internal political debates regarding joint exploration with China. Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro indicated in March that such discussions could be forthcoming, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the possibility as distinct in August.

Conversely, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. raised constitutional concerns regarding joint development arrangements in November. These conflicting signals reflect the delicate balance Manila must strike between securing energy independence and navigating complex territorial claims.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative identified Reed Bank as the country's most significant untapped prospect. Covered by Philippine Service Contract 72, the area is estimated to hold 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, yet exploration activities remain suspended due to ongoing diplomatic and security risks.

Despite reduced Chinese coast guard presence near Southeast Asian oil sites in 2025, AMTI emphasizes that maritime tensions remain high. The assessment concludes that while competitors have managed to advance their energy agendas, the Philippines faces a challenging outlook as it navigates both domestic energy needs and regional geopolitical pressures.