Philippines Faces P3 Billion Agricultural Damage as El Niño Threatens Food Security

The Department of Agriculture reports over P3 billion in damage to corn crops across 15 areas in Luzon due to moisture stress, prompting cloud seeding and solar-powered irrigation as El Niño looms.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has reported that agricultural damage in the Philippines has exceeded P3 billion, primarily affecting corn-producing areas in Luzon, even as the state weather bureau PAGASA maintains an El Niño Watch without an official declaration.

DA spokesperson Arnel de Mesa confirmed on Sunday that 15 areas are already experiencing moisture stress, a condition where crops receive insufficient water due to low or delayed rainfall, hindering their normal growth and development. While de Mesa did not specify the exact locations, PAGASA identified these areas as being in Luzon. The damage assessment underscores the vulnerability of the country's agricultural sector to climate variability, as the El Niño phenomenon threatens to intensify in the coming months.

To mitigate the impacts, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced a series of measures, including cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall, deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems, adjustments to planting calendars to align with seasonal monsoons, and crop diversification programs to stabilize farmers' incomes. National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Eduardo Guillen elaborated on the shift to water-efficient crops, noting that farms lacking irrigation will transition to crops like corn and mung beans.

In an interview, Guillen stated that while rice production may decrease, farmers will have opportunities to plant high-value crops. He also mentioned that affected farmers will be referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment for cash-for-work programs, providing additional income support.

The NIA has installed 2,500 solar-powered pump irrigation systems across the country since 2023, serving between 10 and 100,000 hectares of farmland, with installations concentrated in regions such as Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, and SOCCSKSARGEN. The DA projects that rice production could drop by up to 700,000 metric tons, or 3.5% of the annual target, if a strong El Niño materializes.

PAGASA has reported a 92% probability of a moderate to strong El Niño striking in the fourth quarter of 2026, potentially extending into early 2027, posing serious risks to food security and rural livelihoods. The government's proactive measures aim to cushion the blow, but the scale of the challenge remains significant as the nation braces for drier conditions





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El Niño Philippines Agriculture Moisture Stress Cloud Seeding Food Security

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