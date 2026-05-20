Philippines faces growing food security threats; IRRI Director-General calls for support

Irregularities in the Middle East's global fertilizer market triggered by ongoing conflicts have led to price volatility. In the Philippines, rising costs coupled with other factors such as fluctuating fuel availability have been detrimental to rice farmers, increasing the likelihood of substantive decline in rice production and overall food security. The IRRI director-general emphasizes the need for public support to enable farmers to generate income from rice production.

East conflict, coupled with drier conditions , poses threat to Philippines ' food security . IRRI Director-General Yvonne Pinto highlights rising fuel and fertilizer costs, El Niño impacts on agricultural production and rice farmers.

Lethargic supply of fertilizers from the Middle East due to geopolitical tensions intensifies market prices. Philippines may need to implement safety nets to assist farmers facing cost escalation, resulting in loss of income. Disaster-prone Philippines faces imminent threat of El Niño, requiring early warning systems and adequate irrigation equipment. IRRI highlights need for better coordination between national and local governments in implementing agricultural policies.

For the past six and a half decades, IRRI has been contributing to Philippine food security through scientific innovations and crop management strategies





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Food Security East Conflict Drier Conditions El Niño Fertilizer Prices Fuel Availability Rice Production Middle East Tensions Public Support Safety Nets Better Seed Distribution Mechanization Capacity-Building Composting Early Warning Systems Alternative Wetting And Drying Solutions Middle-Long Term Forecasts Rice Self-Sufficiency Ratio Rice Self-Sufficiency Development Architecture Rice Production Improvements Nutritious Yield Archived Past 65 Years IRRI Laguna

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