Critics condemn the Philippine government's P22.9 billion Asean summit expenditure for using plywood and paint to hide poverty, highlighting a disconnect between diplomatic image and economic reality.

The Philippines hosted the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit from November 15 to 17 under intense public scrutiny and criticism. As the chairman nation, the Philippine government allocated P22.9 billion for the event, a figure that sparked widespread outrage among citizens. The financial burden coincided with a period of declining national governance and rising economic distress. Many Filipinos viewed the lavish spending as a stark contrast to the struggling conditions of ordinary households.

Urban Cleaning and Plywood Cover-ups

The primary source of public anger involved the sudden cleanliness of Manila and other venues outside the capital. Authorities employed plywood and white paint to conceal urban eyesores and informal settlements from the view of foreign dignitaries. This cosmetic approach to city maintenance drew sharp comparisons to previous international events hosted by the country. Social media users mocked the strategy, noting that order was only imposed for foreigners rather than citizens in need.

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These temporary coverings served as a visual metaphor for the nation's broader struggles. The plywood masked the deplorable living conditions of informal settlers, reflecting deeper systemic issues. Critics argued that the resources spent on whitewashing would have been better utilized for permanent solutions. The visible effort to hide poverty highlighted a disconnect between diplomatic presentations and domestic realities.

Economic Indicators and Rising Debt

The summit exposed a nation where key economic indicators are moving in opposite directions. The cost of basic goods, national debt, and losses from corruption are rising sharply. The national debt is now approaching P20 trillion, creating a heavy burden for future generations. Small businesses are closing at an accelerating rate due to unaffordable commodities and inflation.

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Conversely, productivity, economic growth, and competitiveness in education are taking a nosedive. Tourism recovery has stalled, and trust in government officials is at historic lows. The morale of people hoping to escape poverty is diminishing rapidly. These declining metrics suggest a country in economic slump rather than one ready for global leadership.

Regional Comparisons and Governance

While other Southeast Asian nations face their own challenges, they are often praised for efficient service to their people. Singapore maintains discipline and a focus on trade-driven economic direction internationally. Vietnam is recognized for pragmatic foreign policy and aggressive economic growth through balanced neutrality. Malaysia has strengthened its credibility by building a strong investment ecosystem worldwide.

The Philippines, however, lacks a similar positive international description according to observers. Fr Jesus Jay Miranda Jr, an organization and leadership studies resource person, pointed out the failure to project a coherent national identity. He teaches at the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School and De La Salle University. His comments reflect a broader sentiment that collective character-building is absent in current nation-building efforts.

Implications for Future Development

Investments in projecting a false image will not yield long-term benefits for the nation. The P22.9 billion expenditure, with significant portions used for plywood and paint, is viewed as a waste. Sustainable progress requires addressing root causes rather than applying cosmetic fixes. The summit served as a barometer of the real condition of the country during its hosting period.

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Future partnerships and business opportunities may be hindered by this perception of disarray. A country perceived as a tailender in overall performance struggles to attract serious international engagement. The government faces pressure to demonstrate genuine commitment to governance and economic security. Without coordinated direction, the nation risks further isolation and declining competitiveness in the region.