The Department of Foreign Affairs extended the 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals until January 15, 2028, limited to tourism or business travel through NAIA and MCIA. The extension follows President Marcos Jr.'s directive to boost tourist arrivals and investment while keeping immigration and security safeguards.

The Philippines has extended the 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals until January 15, 2028. The Department of Foreign Affairs announced the extension, which covers Chinese travelers visiting strictly for tourism or business.

The privilege applies only to arrivals at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu. The DFA said the extension aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to boost international tourist arrivals and investment in the Philippines. The agency added that existing immigration and national security safeguards will be maintained. The temporary visa-free rule was introduced in January 2026 and was previously extended for another year.

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Visa Requirements And Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, Chinese nationals must hold a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay. They must also have confirmed hotel accommodations and a return or onward ticket. Travelers must comply with applicable eTravel registration requirements and have no derogatory records with the Bureau of Immigration. The DFA said admission into the Philippines remains subject to inspection, screening procedures, and determination by the BI.

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These include applicable identity verification, watchlist checks, and risk-based assessment. The agency emphasized it will continue coordinating with the BI and law enforcement agencies on monitoring the policy's implementation. Chinese travelers who are only transiting through the Philippines en route to a third destination must secure the appropriate Philippine transit visa before entry. The DFA reminded transiting passengers that the visa-free privilege does not cover mere transit through the country.

The visa-free entry applies only to those entering for tourism or business and staying up to 14 days. The extension comes as the Philippines tries to boost its tourism and investment numbers. Manila has granted conditional visa-free entry to specific nationals, including Indian nationals who may enter for 14 or 30 days without a visa. The Philippines also has a similar arrangement with Taiwan, a democratically governed island that China sees as its own.

South China Sea Tensions And Policy

The visa-free extension happens despite increased tensions between the Philippines and China, both diplomatically and at sea. Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, while the Philippines has asserted its own claims in the disputed waters. The two countries have clashed repeatedly over territorial claims in the region. Earlier, the DFA said the extension is in line with the President's directive to boost international tourist arrivals and investments.

It also said the move maintains existing immigration and national security safeguards. The agency will continue to coordinate with the BI and law enforcement agencies on the monitoring of the arrangement. The 14-day visa-free privilege covers only Chinese nationals flying into the Philippines for tourism or travel. It was introduced in January 2026 and extended for another year until January 15, 2028.

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Chinese nationals should have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their stay, hotel bookings, and existing tickets to leave the Philippines. The DFA statement said further that admission into the Philippines remains subject to inspection, screening procedures, and determination by the BI. These include applicable identity verification, watchlist checks, and risk-based assessment. The agency emphasized that it will maintain close coordination with the BI throughout the implementation of the policy.

Transit Visa Rules And Clarifications

The extension of the visa-free privilege happens amid ongoing tensions between the two countries. Despite the diplomatic and maritime disputes, the Philippines continues to grant conditional visa-free entry to Chinese nationals. The policy is part of broader efforts to attract more tourists and investors to the country. Chinese travelers who are only transiting through the Philippines should obtain a transit visa before entry.

The DFA reminded travelers that the visa-free privilege applies only to those visiting strictly for tourism or business. Those transiting to a third destination must secure the appropriate Philippine transit visa.