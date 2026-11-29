US tariffs on regional peers boost Philippine export prospects by nearly 10 percent, though analysts warn high logistics costs and forced labor compliance remain significant barriers to growth.

The Philippines is positioned to capture a significant share of the United States export market as the latest US government tariff measures impose steeper levies on neighboring Asian economies. While the tariff reshuffle offers a strategic opening to win market share, industry experts emphasize that long-term success will depend less on preferential rates and more on the country's ability to become the most reliable and competitive alternative in the region.

US Tariff Rates Hit Regional Peers Harder

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently announced new tariffs on its 14 trading partners, including six Southeast Asian countries, to address excess industrial capacity. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand face an 18 percent tariff rate. India faces 25 percent, China faces 20 percent, and Bangladesh faces 18 percent. The European Union, Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Japan are all subject to a 15 percent rate. In contrast, Philippine exports to the US remain at a 12.5 percent tariff following a Section 301 investigation that ruled the country is not doing enough to prevent forced labor imports. Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque stated earlier that the Philippines wants to negotiate for lower tariffs applicable to its exports to the US.

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Experts Cite Investment and Supply Chain Opportunities

Jonathan L. Ravelas, a senior adviser at Reyes Tacandong & Co., noted that the tariff reshuffle gives the Philippines a chance to win market share. He argued that success will depend less on tariffs and more on the country's ability to become the most reliable and competitive alternative in the region. Associate professor and former dean of the University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics, Francisco Cid L. Terosa, said the relatively low tariff could help attract opportunities for investment. He stated that the country stands to benefit from strategic bilateral deals on defense, energy, and technology partnerships.

With Manila and Washington not disclosing any updates regarding the 12.5 percent levy imposed in July, Mr. Terosa advised that the Philippines must seize the opportunity to attract potential investments. Key sectors for supply chain relocation and manufacturing assembly include semiconductors and electronics, garments, textiles, and consumer groups. The country should also target processed agriculture and marine products, as well as the information technology-business process management sector.

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UN ESCAP Data Predicts Nearly 10 Percent Export Surge

A working paper published by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) on November 26 assessed the potential implications of the proposed US tariff ceilings. The Philippines, which is not covered by the new proposals, sold 15.4 billion dollars of goods to the United States in 2025. Computers and electronics accounted for 46 percent of these goods. The United States absorbs 19 percent of the country's total exports of goods and services. Should the proposed tariff ceilings be implemented in full, UN ESCAP projected that Philippine exports to the US would rise by 9.8 percent.

This increase in Philippine exports to the US would be the second highest among the nine Southeast Asian economies covered by the simulation, next to Laos at 12 percent. Brunei Darussalam and Thailand were also projected to see increases of 6.5 percent and 1.9 percent in their exports to the US, respectively. Conversely, Southeast Asian exports to the US are estimated to decline by 9.8 percent overall. Vietnam is expected to see the steepest drop at 22.1 percent, followed by Indonesia at 10.1 percent, Cambodia at 5.3 percent, Malaysia at 4.8 percent, and Singapore at 2.4 percent.

Structural Bottlenecks and Trade Deficit Concerns

Despite the positive export outlook, the Philippines must address persistent bottlenecks like high power and logistics costs, port congestion, red tape, and strict compliance with US forced labor enforcement standards. The country's trade-in-goods deficit widened to a record 6.95 billion dollars in October. This occurred as the value of imports jumped by 50.4 percent to 17.52 billion dollars, while exports surged by 41.8 percent to 10.57 billion dollars.

In the ten months to October, the trade-in-goods deficit widened by 30.2 percent to 54.38 billion dollars. Imports rose by 23.86 percent to 139.09 billion dollars, while goods exports jumped by 20.11 percent to 84.71 billion dollars. UN ESCAP estimated that the tariffs would have little impact on the Philippines' gross domestic product. However, real income would increase by 0.18 percent or 802 million dollars, and wages would rise by 0.21 percent relative to consumer prices. In dollar terms, the Philippines would post the largest gain in real income among the Southeast Asian economies individually assessed in the report. Output would increase most in electrical equipment by 476 million dollars and decrease most in business services by 207 million dollars. Approximately 54,000 workers, or 1.1 in every 1,000, would have to change industries.