Philippines Expands South China Sea Security Partnerships Beyond US

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. announces expanded security partnerships with Australia, Japan, France, Canada, and New Zealand to bolster South China Sea preparedness and intelligence sharing.

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. announced on Monday that the nation is actively expanding its security partnerships beyond the United States to enhance intelligence sharing and joint planning capabilities. This strategic shift aims to improve preparedness for potential confrontations in the South China Sea by building a broader network of international allies. During his address at the Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea, Teodoro emphasized that these new arrangements are critical for anticipating maritime developments and preparing effective responses to emerging threats.

Building a Wider Network of Security Partners

The Philippines is currently collaborating with Australia, Japan, France, Canada, and New Zealand to establish a more comprehensive defense framework. Teodoro stated that information gathered through these multilateral arrangements would be shared with Philippine diplomats and political leaders to help them prepare for various contingencies. He described the process as participatory planning action, ensuring that all partners are aligned in their strategic objectives. If a sudden crisis occurs, this collective preparedness ensures that Manila is better equipped to handle the situation than it would be in isolation.

Also read Philippines Cites Time Shortages on South China Sea Code of Conduct Progress

The Defense Secretary clarified that the Philippines should not restrict its security relationships solely to countries with formal defense agreements. He argued that any nation that respects Philippine territorial integrity and sovereignty can contribute significantly to national security. To illustrate this point, he cited India and South Korea as strategic partners with whom the Philippines maintains close cooperation, despite the absence of visiting forces agreements. This inclusive approach allows Manila to leverage diverse military and diplomatic resources from a wide array of democratic nations.

Strategic Cooperation and Cybersecurity Initiatives

Cybersecurity and the protection of underwater infrastructure have also emerged as key areas for international cooperation. Teodoro noted that the Philippines could benefit greatly from partnering with countries facing similar security concerns in these domains. The expanding network of partners is based on shared interests and international law, rather than an effort to provoke China. Teodoro reiterated that the Philippines welcomes cooperation among major powers, including arrangements involving the United States, Japan, and Australia, as these contribute to regional stability.

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Addressing concerns about alliances, Teodoro expressed no doubt regarding Washington's commitment under the Mutual Defense Treaty, provided both countries act within reasonable bounds. He stated clearly that he has no reason to doubt the US position, but added that this commitment is conditioned on the Philippines avoiding actions that could be perceived as reckless. He emphasized that diplomacy without defense means accommodation or worse, calling for stronger domestic defense capabilities. The country currently spends significantly below what its geopolitical circumstances require, citing decades of neglect and competing economic priorities.

National Security Adviser Outlines 2031 Roadmap

National Security Adviser Eduardo S. L. Oban Jr. outlined a five-year strategic roadmap on Sunday to protect Philippine maritime rights and strengthen the country's position in the South China Sea through 2031. In his speech at the same Manila Dialogue, Oban identified priorities that include boosting deterrence while preserving diplomatic channels. The roadmap aims to protect local maritime access, improve regional mechanisms for crisis prevention, and build a more resilient archipelago. Oban stressed that the country must anticipate developments affecting national security over the next five years rather than focusing only on managing immediate incidents.

Oban warned that the absence of armed conflict should not be mistaken for lasting peace in the region. He explained that repeated acts of intimidation and restrictions on maritime access could gradually undermine countries' rights and freedom of action. The Philippines must balance efforts to prevent escalation with the need to defend its maritime rights firmly. Failure to respond to coercion encourages further enforcement, while responses that disregard the risk of escalation invite wider confrontation. This dual approach ensures that peace does not surrender the future the nation seeks to secure.

Regarding the proposed Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Teodoro argued that the Philippines should not rely on China's goodwill to reach an agreement. He stated that negotiations are being pursued through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but the Philippines must protect its maritime rights independently. The government aims to remain firm in defending its interests while continuing diplomatic efforts to manage tensions. This strategy underscores the importance of self-reliance and robust international partnerships in navigating complex geopolitical challenges in the disputed waters.