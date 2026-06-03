Philippines Expands Pork Import Quota to Combat Price Surges Amid ASF and Inflation

Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. defends the increase in the Minimum Access Volume for pork imports, saying it remains necessary due to ongoing African Swine Fever risks and inflationary pressures. He clarifies that the measure, initially proposed in 2025, addresses conditions that have worsened, including rising global oil prices and monsoon-related disruptions. The executive order requires implementing rules to balance consumer and producer interests amid debates over its timing and impact on local hog raisers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 116 , increasing the Minimum Access Volume ( MAV ) for pork imports from 54,210 metric tons (MT) to 204,210 MT.

This policy aims to boost supply and stabilize retail pork prices amid ongoing disruptions from African Swine Fever (ASF) and inflationary pressures. The order, however, has sparked debate over its timing and potential impact on local hog raisers. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. defended the measure, stating it remains both relevant and necessary given renewed ASF risks, rising global oil prices, and the onset of the southwest monsoon, all of which could tighten supply and push prices higher.

He clarified that the proposal was initiated in 2025 when pork prices were surging due to ASF-related production losses, and the underlying conditions have not only persisted but may have intensified. The statement responded to criticism from AGAP Party-list Representative Nicanor Briones, who argued at a June 2 congressional hearing that the MAV increase was no longer timely.

Tiu Laurel emphasized that ASF infections historically rise during the rainy season, posing a recurring threat to domestic output and necessitating a precautionary food security buffer. He also noted that the executive order is not self-executing; implementing rules and regulations (IRR) must still be drafted and approved to balance the interests of consumers, hog raisers, importers, and other stakeholders. The IRR will address concerns that higher imports could undermine local producers already burdened by costly feed, fuel, and biosecurity measures.

Tiu Laurel framed the policy as part of a delicate balancing act-protecting consumers from unaffordable pork while safeguarding domestic agriculture from overreliance on imports. Broader economic data shows Philippine agricultural output contracted by 0.3% in Q1 2026, partly due to lower rice yields, highlighting the sector's vulnerability and the government's challenge in ensuring food stability without destabilizing local farming communities. The executive order represents a strategic intervention in a market stressed by disease and global volatility.

By expanding the MAV, the government seeks to augment domestic supply quickly, aiming to curb retail price spikes that strain household budgets. This move aligns with recent trends where ASF outbreaks have repeatedly decimated hog herds, leading to supply shortages and sharp price increases. The decision to act now-even though the proposal originated earlier-reflects a risk-averse approach, anticipating seasonal ASF outbreaks and other compounding factors like monsoon-driven logistics challenges and elevated international energy costs, which raise production and transportation expenses.

While the immediate goal is price stabilization for consumers, the policy also underscores a longer-term dilemma: how to maintain a viable local swine industry while using imports as a shock absorber. The agriculture secretary's emphasis on a 'delicate balancing act' signals awareness that excessive import reliance could erode domestic production capacity over time.

Thus, the IRR will be critical in shaping how the MAV expansion is implemented, ideally including safeguards for localhog raisers, such as staggered import releases or support mechanisms to offset their cost disadvantages. The controversy surrounding EO 116 highlights the political sensitivity of food security in the Philippines. On one hand, urban consumers and low-income families benefit directly from lower pork prices, as pork is a staple protein.

On the other, the country's hog raisers-many of whom are smallholders-have already endured severe losses from ASF and face high input costs. Their sector's recovery depends on sustained investment in biosecurity and herd rebuilding, which could be discouraged if imported pork floods the market at lower prices. Representative Briones's objection, though framed around timing, taps into these deeper concerns about producer viability.

The government's response, therefore, must walk a fine line: using imports to address short-term scarcity without creating long-term structural damage to domestic agriculture. The pending IRR drafting process opens a window for stakeholder consultations, potentially leading to a nuanced rollout that considers both consumer relief and producer protection. This episode also illustrates how external shocks-disease outbreaks, geopolitical tensions affecting global commodity prices, climate events-converge to stress national food systems, demanding agile policy responses that are often contentious.

Ultimately, the success of EO 116 will hinge on its implementation details and the ability of regulators to monitor market dynamics and adjust mechanisms as needed to fulfill the dual mandate of affordable food and a resilient local farming sector





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Pork Imports Minimum Access Volume African Swine Fever ASF Executive Order No. 116 Philippines Food Security Pork Prices Agriculture Policy Hog Industry Tiu Laurel Trade Inflation MAV Import Quota

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