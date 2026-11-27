Economy Secretary Arsenio Balisacan outlines conditions for Philippine GDP to reach 3% growth in 2026, citing easing oil prices and public infrastructure spending as key drivers for the fourth quarter.

Economy Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan stated that the Philippine economy could still achieve 3% growth this year if global crude oil prices continue to ease and public infrastructure spending accelerates. Speaking at the BusinessWorld Forecast 2027 on Wednesday, Balisacan noted that the country currently stands at a 2.5% growth rate, requiring a strong performance in the fourth quarter to approach the 3% mark. He acknowledged that reaching the lower end of the government's 3.5%-4.5% annual growth target remains challenging, as it would necessitate approximately 6% growth during the final quarter.

Global Oil Prices Boost Economic Outlook

Crucial factors influencing this economic trajectory include fluctuations in international energy markets and domestic fiscal policies. Balisacan highlighted that crude oil prices in international markets have returned to the low $80s, a significant improvement from previous periods. If these prices sustain and potentially drop to the $70s, it would provide a substantial boost to the national economy. The economy secretary emphasized that lower fuel costs offer relief, contingent upon the exchange rate of the peso and the speed with which savings reach households and firms.

Also read PHL must diversify sources of fuel, food, Balisacan says

Infrastructure Spending Drives Recovery

Reviving public construction activity is equally critical for restoring business and consumer confidence amid persistent inflationary pressures. Balisacan revealed that economic growth in the first nine months could have been 1.6 percentage points higher had public construction activity remained flat instead of contracting. The government's immediate task is to initiate well-prepared and economically justified projects. In September, infrastructure and other capital outlays rose by 14% to P89.7 billion from P78.7 billion a year ago, marking the first annual increase since June 2025. Despite this September recovery, infrastructure spending in the first nine months declined by 30.3% to P611.7 billion compared to the same period last year.

Stakeholder Positions on Fiscal Discipline

The contraction in infrastructure spending followed a government crackdown on anomalous flood control projects initiated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. In his July 2025 State of the Nation Address, the President called for a review of unfinished, substandard, and ghost projects, leading to a prolonged period of spending declines. Balisacan acknowledged the need for scrutiny where project integrity is in question, noting that resolving design, procurement, and right-of-way problems early protects public funds. The Department of Public Works and Highways faces significant challenges, with P652.4 billion of its P773.9 billion capital outlay allotments remaining unobligated as of the end of June.

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Real-World Impact and Fiscal Projections

The National Government faces a substantial requirement to spend approximately P320 billion on infrastructure in the fourth quarter to meet its full-year spending program of P931.54 billion. The DPWH's capital outlay utilization rate stood at only 15.7% as of late June, well below the government-wide capital outlay utilization rate of 26.2%. Balisacan expressed hope that lessons learned from recent quarters of contraction would help make government systems more effective. He expects public construction to rebound in the fourth quarter as viable public works resume and ongoing projects advance, supported by closer collaboration with Congress to address project readiness issues.

Fourth Quarter Growth Challenges Ahead

The Development Budget Coordination Committee is scheduled to meet next month to review the government's medium-term macroeconomic assumptions and fiscal program. Gross domestic product growth averaged 2.5% in the first nine months of the year, having slowed to 2.1% in the third quarter. Fixed investment contracted by 4.4% in the third quarter, with public construction and spending on durable equipment falling by 15.1% and 7.8%, respectively. Private construction grew by just 0.7% during the same period. Balisacan stressed that accelerating public investment is critical as investment growth weakens, aiming to provide private contractors and investors with a more predictable and secure environment for future projects.