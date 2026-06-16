Philippines Earthquake Causes Coastal Uplift and New Lake Formation

A strong earthquake in the southern Philippines has led to seabed lifting, exposed corals, and the creation of new lakes, prompting urgent requests for heavy equipment and highlighting ongoing geological risks.

The powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has caused dramatic changes to the coastal landscape, with seabeds lifting and new lakes forming, according to reports from local authorities and geologists.

In a segment on 24 Oras, Kuya Kim Atienza detailed how areas in Davao Occidental and Sarangani province have been transformed. In Barangay Kitayo, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, the seabed rose, exposing corals and leaving the coastal waters dry. Content creator Dacoyz Vlog captured the scene, noting that the sea has not returned to its normal state and that their barangay is now far from the water.

Similarly, in Barangay Pangyan, Glan, Sarangani, the seabed lifted by two meters, widening the shoreline by almost 200 meters. Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Senior Researcher Maria Isabel Abigania explained that this phenomenon is called coastal uplift, a slow process driven by tectonic forces. She said that areas once submerged are now rising due to co-seismic uplift accompanying the strong earthquake. Over time, these areas will transition into terrestrial ecosystems.

In contrast, Barangay San Isidro in Jose Abad Santos experienced the opposite effect: water accumulated, forming a lake-like body that submerged vegetation and made parts of the barangay impassable. Residents have resorted to building rafts. Norijoy Barlizo Elca captured the transformation, noting that the area was previously a river but landslides from the earthquake blocked the water flow, and five consecutive days of rain caused overflow. Local officials are urgently requesting heavy equipment to address the situation.

Julie Marie Muda Buen, municipal information officer of Jose Abad Santos LGU, said that operations have ceased due to frequent ground shaking and the risk of more landslides. Additionally, in Balut Island, Davao Occidental, sinkholes appeared in coastal waters. Kuya Kim reported that sinkholes form when wet ground, especially limestone, weakens. The earthquake likely triggered these sinkholes by compromising the ground stability.

The affected communities are adapting to these sudden environmental changes, but they face ongoing risks from aftershocks and unstable terrain





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Earthquake Coastal Uplift Sinkhole Philippines Landslide

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