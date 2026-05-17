Philippines: DOE to Sell Diesel for Power Generation in Off-grid Areas

The Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that it will sell up to 45 million liters of diesel over the next three months to new power providers (NPPs) and microgrid system providers (MGSPs) operating in missionary areas to sustain power generation, prevent outages, and shield consumers from sharp increases in electricity costs.

In a statement issued May 11, the DOE said up to 45 million liters of diesel procured by the Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Co rporation will be sold over the next three months to support uninterrupted power generation in missionary and off-grid areas.

The initiative forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive under Executive Order No. 110 and the UPLIFT framework, which seeks to provide reliable and affordable electricity to provinces and island communities that continue to rely on diesel-powered generators





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DOE Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Co Diesel Missionary Areas Off-Grid Communities Uninterrupted Power Generation Reliable Electricity Service President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Emergency Energy Security Program Off-Grid Power Providers

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