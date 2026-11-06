Philippines DOE Considers Nuclear Power for Pax Silica Hub Amid Safety Concerns

The Philippine Department of Energy is exploring nuclear energy for the Pax Silica industrial hub. Critics warn of regulatory gaps and historical exploitation risks.

The Department of Energy in the Philippines is actively exploring nuclear energy as a viable power source for the massive Pax Silica industrial hub in Tarlac. This ambitious US-backed development requires an estimated 3,000 megawatts of electricity to operate at full capacity. Officials are investigating whether a dedicated nuclear reactor can be installed within the zone to meet this immense demand without straining the national grid.

Nuclear Power Feasibility for Pax Silica

Patrick Aquino, Director IV at the Department of Energy, confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, November 4 that nuclear options are part of ongoing discussions. He stated that the US side has already lined up studies regarding power generation for the hub, though specific financial figures remain undisclosed. Aquino emphasized that the department's primary mandate is to ensure diverse energy options are available regardless of location. He noted that the consideration of nuclear power is incidental to the broader goal of securing reliable electricity for the industrial zone.

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Regulatory Hurdles and Safety Challenges

Establishing a nuclear reactor presents significant regulatory and safety challenges that have not yet been fully resolved. The Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority, known as PhilATOM, has not finalized the necessary licensing procedures or safety requirements for such facilities. Aquino acknowledged that regulations for small modular reactors and micro-modular reactors are still being developed. Consequently, the Department of Energy must defer to PhilATOM for site licensing and operational safety assessments.

The regulatory landscape is further complicated by PhilATOM's current operational status. The agency is not yet fully operational, with leadership appointments and implementing rules still pending approval. This lack of established governance structure creates uncertainty regarding the timeline for any potential nuclear project. Experts warn that the absence of a robust regulatory framework makes immediate approval of any nuclear plant highly unlikely in the near future.

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Stakeholder Skepticism and Historical Concerns

The proposal has drawn strong skepticism from critics who highlight potential risks and historical precedents. Giovanni Tapang, former dean of the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science, argued that building a reactor specifically for the hub could result in expensive, underutilized infrastructure if the project fails to attract sufficient investors. He stated that such a timeline is at least 10 to 20 years away. Tapang emphasized that the country currently lacks the regulatory capacity to handle nuclear energy demands.

Beyond technical concerns, there are fears that the deal could mirror exploitative business arrangements from the Philippines' colonial past. Critics point out that the terms of the agreement remain largely out of public view. There are unanswered questions about who will truly benefit from the development. La Viña warned that the agreement must be scrutinized to ensure the Philippines does not regress to a status resembling a colonial subject of the United States.

Timeline for Framework Agreement and Next Steps

Pressure is mounting to finalize details before a potential signing ceremony during US President Donald Trump's expected visit. Philippine officials hope to sign at least a framework agreement for Pax Silica during this visit. As of November 4, Malacañang reported that the draft agreement had been sent to the US side for feedback. No confirmed signing date has been announced yet, leaving stakeholders waiting for further developments.

The Energy Secretary has previously warned that drawing 3,000 megawatts from the national grid would burden surrounding communities. This has led the Department of Energy to encourage businesses in Pax Silica to generate their own power. Renewable energy and natural gas remain among the alternative options being considered alongside nuclear power. The government aims to balance industrial growth with energy security and community welfare.