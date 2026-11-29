The Philippine Defense Department firmly rebukes Beijing for its criticism of Japan providing maritime surveillance tools, asserting Manila's sovereign right to choose defense partners without compromise.

The Department of National Defense in the Philippines has issued a stern reprimand against Beijing for its recent comments regarding Tokyo's provision of security assistance to Manila. Assistant Secretary Arsenio R. Andolong stated that the Philippines, as a sovereign nation, possesses the exclusive authority to determine its international defense partnerships and the methods by which it constructs its military capabilities. He emphasized that this sovereign decision-making process is absolute and not subject to negotiation or external interference by any foreign government.

Sovereignty and Rejection of Foreign Pressure

Andolong explicitly dismissed the remarks made by a Chinese government spokesperson concerning Japan's support for Philippine defense initiatives. He argued that the provision of maritime domain awareness equipment by the Japanese government is a legitimate and necessary measure for the Philippines to monitor its own waters. The defense agency clarified that only entities engaging in unlawful activities within Philippine maritime jurisdiction should feel concerned about the enhanced surveillance capabilities provided by Japan. This stance underscores Manila's commitment to upholding international law and protecting its territorial integrity against unauthorized incursions.

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Beijing Accuses Tokyo of Regional Instability

In response to the Philippine government's position, Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, issued a statement on November 26 condemning Japan's involvement. Chen asserted that Japan is not a direct party to the South China Sea dispute and therefore lacks the standing to make what he termed irresponsible remarks regarding the region. He accused Tokyo of inciting security anxiety among neighboring nations and supplying weapons and equipment to states including the Philippines to form exclusive military blocs. Chen warned that such actions aim to enhance Japan's military presence in the South China Sea through confrontation, ultimately disrupting peace in the Asia-Pacific.

Contradictions in China's Diplomatic Stance

Andolong characterized Beijing's objections as a deception that has reached new heights, highlighting what he described as a stark contradiction between China's diplomatic rhetoric and its actual conduct in disputed waters. He noted that China claims to accept the Philippines' right to international partnerships only if Manila acknowledges Beijing's sovereignty and maritime rights under the controversial nine-dash line, a claim Andolong stated has no basis in international law. He pointed out that while China professes a commitment to dialogue, its actions on the ground and at sea tell a different story of aggression and coercion against Filipino personnel and vessels.

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Coercive Tactics and Violations of International Law

The Philippine defense spokesperson cited specific aggressive behaviors by Chinese authorities as evidence that Beijing's words do not merit trust. Andolong detailed instances where the Chinese coast guard has fired water cannons at Philippine vessels, rammed ships, and caused injuries to Filipino personnel within Philippine maritime territory. He argued that such coercive activities are incompatible with any genuine pursuit of peace or resolution of disputes in the South China Sea. The DND maintains that China cannot claim to support dialogue while simultaneously employing force to intimidate and harass sovereign nations in their own waters.

Demands for Adherence to Legal Frameworks

Concluding its stance, the Department of National Defense reiterated that for China to be taken seriously in its pursuit of peace, it must immediately halt all coercive actions in Philippine maritime territory. Andolong stressed the necessity for Beijing to respect the 2016 Arbitral Award and to act in strict accordance with established international law. The Philippine government views the provision of maritime surveillance tools by Japan as a defensive measure to ensure scrutiny of unlawful conduct. Any attempts by China to challenge Philippine sovereign rights or undermine regional stability are expected to fail, as Manila remains resolute in defending its territorial integrity and legal rights without compromise.