Philippines DMW Rescues Filipinos From Myanmar Scam Hubs

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac outlines rescue efforts for Filipinos trapped in Myanmar scam hubs and plans to address illegal recruitment at the ASEAN Summit.

Philippine Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has confirmed that the agency is actively engaged in efforts to assist and rescue Filipino nationals who have been forced into labor within fraudulent operation centers in Myanmar and other foreign jurisdictions. This strategic initiative was highlighted following statements made by former Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission director Winston Casio, who estimated that between 900 and 1,500 Filipino workers remain stranded in these dangerous environments.

Repatriation Updates From Myanmar Detainees

According to a report aired on Unang Balita on Tuesday, the Department of Migrant Workers successfully repatriated 90 Filipinos who were detained in Myanmar over the past two months. These individuals were brought back to the Philippines, marking a significant operational success for the agency in addressing the growing crisis of forced labor and human trafficking in the region.

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The successful return of these 90 citizens demonstrates the tangible progress of the government's rescue operations. However, the scale of the problem remains vast, with current estimates suggesting that a substantial number of workers are still trapped in scam hubs across Southeast Asia.

Expansion Of Rescue Operations To Cambodia And Malaysia

Beyond the immediate efforts in Myanmar, the Department of Migrant Workers is extending its rescue and assistance operations to other neighboring countries where Filipino workers face similar exploitation. Secretary Cacdac explicitly stated that the agency is dedicating resources to help rescue other Filipinos currently in dangerous situations in Cambodia and Malaysia.

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This multi-country approach indicates a broader regional strategy to combat illegal recruitment networks that operate across borders. The agency is coordinating with local authorities and international partners to identify locations and facilitate the safe extraction of vulnerable workers from these high-risk areas.

ASEAN Summit And Fair Recruitment Declaration

Looking toward diplomatic solutions, Secretary Cacdac revealed that the issue of illegal recruitment is expected to be a key topic of discussion at the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which will be hosted in the Philippines. The agency is advocating for stronger regional cooperation to address the root causes of human trafficking and forced labor.

Secretary Cacdac emphasized that ASEAN partners are united in this effort, stating that the declaration on fair, safe, and ethical recruitment is likely to receive approval during the summit. This declaration aims to establish strict standards and protocols to prevent the exploitation of migrant workers and dismantle the scam hub infrastructure.

Impact On Migrant Workers And Regional Policy

The push for a declaration on fair, safe, and ethical recruitment represents a critical step toward protecting Filipino workers abroad. By addressing the systemic issues that allow illegal recruitment to flourish, the Department of Migrant Workers hopes to create a safer environment for millions of overseas Filipino workers.

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The outcomes of the 49th ASEAN Summit will likely set the stage for new policies and enforcement mechanisms across member states. For now, the Department of Migrant Workers continues its urgent work on the ground, focusing on the immediate rescue and repatriation of those trapped in illegal recruitment schemes.