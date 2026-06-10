Philippines Develops Fuel Transition Plan to Reduce Dependence on Imported Oil

The Department of Energy is developing a fuel transition plan to reduce the country's dependence on imported oil and promote energy security. The plan focuses on the transport sector, which relies heavily on petroleum products. The DoE is considering targeting electric vehicles to account for 60% of the country's vehicle fleet by 2040 and 80% by 2050. The government also aims to fast-track the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels and explore the use of hydrogen technologies for heavy-duty transport.

The Department of Energy is developing a fuel transition plan focusing on the transport sector, given its heavy reliance on petroleum products. Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the department is considering targeting electric vehicles to account for 60% of the country's vehicle fleet by 2040 and 80% by 2050, exceeding the Philippine Energy Plan's target of 50% EV penetration by 2040.

The DoE is also looking at raising the target biodiesel blend to 50%, far above the PEP target of 5%. The government aims to fast-track the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels and explore the use of hydrogen technologies for heavy-duty transport. Oil demand has increased sharply from 140,000 barrels in 2015 to 180,000 barrels last year, with diesel continuously accounting for the largest share.

The DoE plans to push fuel switching, improving energy efficiency initiatives, and adoption of cleaner technologies across households, industry, services, agriculture, and off-grid power generation. The diversification of energy sources is crucial for energy security, and the DoE is keen on developing indigenous oil, gas, and coal resources. The US-Israel war with Iran has exposed the Philippines' energy vulnerabilities, as around 90% of its crude oil imports are sourced from the Middle East.

The DoE has been swift in its actions, employing a whole-of-government approach in securing fuel supply, monitoring, and cushioning the impact of prices to consumers. The department is also enforcing energy efficiency and conservation measures, and setting up support measures for the transport and agriculture sectors. The government is keen on developing its indigenous energy resources, including oil, gas, and coal, to reduce reliance on imported oil and promote energy security.

The DoE is also exploring the use of hydrogen technologies for heavy-duty transport and sustainable aviation fuels. The adoption of cleaner technologies is crucial for reducing dependence on imported oil and promoting energy security. The DoE is pushing for fuel switching, improving energy efficiency initiatives, and adoption of cleaner technologies across various sectors. The government is also aiming to promote agricultural industries by supporting the use of biofuels, which can help reduce dependence on imported oil and promote energy security.

The DoE is keen on developing its indigenous oil, gas, and coal resources to reduce reliance on imported oil and promote energy security. The government is also exploring the use of hydrogen technologies for heavy-duty transport and sustainable aviation fuels to reduce dependence on imported oil and promote energy security. The DoE is pushing for fuel switching, improving energy efficiency initiatives, and adoption of cleaner technologies across various sectors to promote energy security and reduce dependence on imported oil





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Philippines Fuel Transition Plan Electric Vehicles Sustainable Aviation Fuels Hydrogen Technologies

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