Philippines Deport 115 Chinese Nationals After POGO Crackdowns in Zamboanga Sibugay and Quezon City

The Bureau of Immigration has deported 115 Chinese nationals following targeted anti-POGO operations in Zamboanga Sibugay and Quezon City, reinforcing the government's ban on offshore gaming centers.

The Bureau of Immigration executed a significant enforcement action by deporting one hundred fifteen Chinese nationals who were apprehended during major anti-Illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator operations in October. This specific deportation wave targets individuals involved in unauthorized gaming and related illicit activities within the country, marking a continued escalation in federal enforcement against these entities. The individuals were processed for immediate removal following the issuance of Summary Deportation Orders by the Bureau of Immigration Board of Commissioners. This move underscores the administration's zero-tolerance policy toward foreign nationals engaging in criminal enterprises under the guise of legitimate business operations. The deportation flight departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, ensuring a swift and organized repatriation of the arrestees.

Operation Details and Deportation Logistics

The deportation initiative involved two distinct operational phases that resulted in the arrest of the targeted nationals across different geographic locations within the Philippines. The first phase occurred in Zamboanga Sibugay on October 2, where law enforcement authorities arrested sixty-two individuals linked to illegal operations. The second phase took place in Quezon City, specifically in the Cubao district, on October 12, leading to the capture of fifty-three additional suspects. These arrests contributed to the country's largest crackdown on the sector this year, which has resulted in the apprehension of more than two hundred POGO workers, the majority of whom are Chinese citizens. The logistical coordination for their removal was handled by China Southern Airlines, which provided a chartered flight designated as CZ5308 to transport the deportees back to China. This precise operational timeline demonstrates the Bureau's capacity to execute complex, multi-location enforcement strategies efficiently. The use of a dedicated airline charter ensures that the repatriation process minimizes delays and security risks associated with commercial flights. Each deportee was processed according to strict immigration protocols before boarding the aircraft, ensuring legal compliance throughout the removal procedure.

Also read Chinese President Xi Jinping Not Expected to Attend ASEAN Summit in Manila, Premier Li Qiang Will Represent China

Stakeholder Positions and Government Mandate

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. established the legal foundation for this aggressive enforcement stance by banning all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country during 2024. The President cited the pervasive tendency of these operations to engage in severe criminal activities as the primary justification for the total prohibition. These activities include financial scams, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, torture, and murder, which have plagued communities near POGO facilities. Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized that the ongoing deportation initiative serves as a clear demonstration of the agency's unwavering commitment to accountability. He stated that the Bureau is dedicated to ensuring that all foreigners engaging in illegal activities within Philippine jurisdiction are held strictly responsible for their actions. Commissioner Viado further assured the public that the agency will continue strengthening its enforcement operations and coordination with local and international law enforcement partners. This collaboration aims to combat not only illegal POGO operations but also broader transnational crimes such as online scams. The government's position is that legitimate businesses must operate within the law, and any entity violating these standards will face immediate and severe consequences. The deportation of these one hundred fifteen individuals sends a strong message that the era of impunity for illegal operators has ended. Regulatory bodies are working closely with international partners to track and dismantle the networks that facilitate these cross-border criminal enterprises.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Future Enforcement Steps

The immediate consequence of these operations is the removal of a significant number of individuals suspected of facilitating criminal networks from Philippine soil. This action directly impacts the local communities by reducing the presence of organizations linked to human trafficking and financial fraud in areas such as Zamboanga Sibugay and Quezon City. The closure of these operations disrupts the revenue streams of illegal syndicates and reduces the risk of violence associated with these illicit businesses. Looking ahead, the Bureau of Immigration has indicated that this is not an isolated event but part of a sustained campaign. The agency plans to maintain high-level vigilance and coordinate regularly with partner agencies to identify and apprehend remaining illegal operators. The legal framework provided by the 2024 ban allows for expedited deportation procedures, such as Summary Deportation Orders, which streamline the removal process for those found guilty of immigration violations or criminal activities. The deployment of chartered flights like the one operated by China Southern Airlines suggests that future deportations may follow similar logistical models to ensure efficiency. Communities that have been affected by the presence of POGOs can expect increased safety and security as enforcement efforts continue. The government's strategy relies on a combination of strict legal measures, international cooperation, and proactive policing to eradicate the infrastructure supporting these crimes. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to unauthorized gaming operations to assist law enforcement in their ongoing efforts. The success of this crackdown relies on the continued commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of the national economy.