Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tristan Tarriela defends transparency efforts against Beijing citing G7 attention and joint maritime activities by global allies to challenge unilateral claims.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tristan Tarriela has vigorously defended the nation's transparency campaign in the South China Sea, arguing that growing international attention proves its effectiveness beyond domestic audiences. Citing increased participation in joint maritime activities and sustained scrutiny from global powers, Tarriela stated that the strategy is successfully exposing aggression while building a coalition of nations committed to international law.

Global Support Validates Transparency Strategy

Tarriela highlighted that countries across the world, particularly those committed to the rule of law, no longer hesitate to publicly address violations in the disputed waters. He pointed to explicit statements from the United States, Japan, Australia, and the European Union as evidence that the campaign is gaining significant traction. These nations have increasingly supported the 2016 arbitral ruling, which invalidates many of China's maritime claims in the region.

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The spokesperson noted that the Group of Seven first included the South China Sea in its agenda in 2016 following the issuance of the arbitral award. Since 2023, when the Philippine government launched its transparency campaign, the issue has remained a regular topic of discussion among G7 members. This consistent diplomatic engagement demonstrates that the campaign is influencing high-level international policy discussions.

Tarriela also emphasized the expanded scope of maritime cooperation, noting that efforts to challenge unilateral claims are no longer limited to the Philippines and the United States. He cited the participation of Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia in joint maritime activities. This broad coalition signals a shift from bilateral concerns to a multilateral approach to maintaining freedom of navigation.

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Strategic Benefits of Disclosure and Advocacy

Titus C. Chen, deputy director of the Institute of International Relations at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, explained that transparency allows smaller states to protect their interests against more powerful adversaries. He argued that establishing verifiable records helps build legitimacy and creates a shared understanding among countries facing similar geopolitical pressures from Beijing.

Chen distinguished between two types of transparency: disclosure-oriented and advocacy-oriented. Disclosure-oriented transparency releases factual information without commentary, building baseline records of incidents. Advocacy-oriented transparency utilizes videos, media access, and public statements to draw specific attention to wrongdoing. Together, these methods create a comprehensive narrative that isolates aggressors diplomatically.

His analysis of Chinese official documents revealed that Beijing adopted a more assertive tone toward the Philippines in November 2021. This shift occurred approximately 15 months before the February 2023 laser incident near Second Thomas Shoal. Chen cautioned that quiet diplomacy does not necessarily ease tensions, suggesting that public exposure is a necessary deterrent against escalation.

Jonathan E. Malaya, head of the University of the Philippines Center for International Strategic Studies, pointed out that legal gaps and limited capabilities hamper investigations into suspected deliberate damage to undersea cables. He stated that while the Philippine government has some laws in place, they do not specifically mention instances of anchor dragging as prohibited activities. This legislative ambiguity complicates efforts to hold violators accountable for damaging critical infrastructure.

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Malaya called for greater awareness of maritime laws and stronger response capabilities for the Coast Guard and other agencies. Ships dragging anchors have raised concerns about deliberate interference with undersea cables, although weather, ocean currents, and navigation difficulties can also cause accidental damage. Strengthening legal frameworks is essential for distinguishing between accidents and intentional sabotage.

Regional Vulnerability and Military Risks

Sophie Wushuang Yi, a nonresident research fellow at the Grandview Institution in Beijing, highlighted China's concern over the growing number of military exercises conducted by the United States and its regional allies. She specifically cited this year's Balikatan exercises, which involved 70,000 troops from seven countries, describing them as the largest ever held.

Yi warned that intensifying military competition could increase the risk of confrontations in the region. She urged countries to keep communication channels open despite existing diplomatic tensions. Her advice was to ensure that operational channels of communication remain free from diplomatic dramas to prevent miscalculations that could lead to conflict.

The vulnerability of the region to infrastructure damage is significant, as 95% to 99% of international data traffic and financial transactions in the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia rely on submarine cables. Disruptions to these cables would have severe economic and security consequences for these nations. Protecting these undersea assets requires both legal clarity and robust maritime surveillance capabilities to ensure safe navigation and deter hostile actions.