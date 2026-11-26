Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. directs BFAR to remove 132 illegal fish cages in Sual, Pangasinan, following complaints from local fisherfolk and resort operators about environmental damage.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has issued a strict directive for the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to immediately dismantle illegal fish cages in Sual, Pangasinan. This order comes after confirmed reports that the structures were operating without proper permits and in violation of local fisheries codes. The Secretary emphasized that natural resources of the Philippines belong to Filipinos and that any illegal exploitation must be halted swiftly to protect public interests.

Investigation Into Illegal Structures in Sual

The investigation was triggered by formal complaints from Sual fisherfolk and local resort operators regarding the presence of 132 fish cages located at Calpay Shoal near Barangay Cabalitian. These cages were allegedly set up by two Chinese-linked operators outside of approved aquaculture areas. The operators failed to secure the required local permits, thereby violating Section 47 of the Revised Sual Fisheries Code.

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Residents reported that guards stationed at these cages had driven local fishermen away from their traditional fishing grounds near Cabalitian Island. This displacement forced fishermen to seek their catch in neighboring towns, disrupting their livelihoods and causing significant economic hardship for the local fishing community. The aggressive exclusion of local fishers from these waters has become a central point of contention in the ongoing dispute.

Impact on Tourism and Local Economy

The controversy has significantly affected the local tourism sector, with owners of at least 10 small resorts reporting a sharp decline in visitor numbers. These business owners cited foul odors and complaints of itchy seawater as primary reasons for the drop in tourists. They attributed these environmental issues directly to the presence of the illegal cages and the accumulation of dead milkfish, or bangus, in the surrounding waters.

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Sual Municipal Administrator Michael John Millan issued a cease-and-desist order on September 21, directing the operators to dismantle the unauthorized structures. Despite this order, the DA noted that as of November, only 52 cages were removed from the shoal. However, residents claimed these removed cages were not destroyed but were instead transferred to a designated mariculture zone.

Commitments and Advocacy for Accountability

During a municipal council hearing, the operators had previously committed to dismantling all remaining cages by November 30. This deadline has passed without full compliance, leading to calls for stricter enforcement. Advocacy groups, including Akbayan, have publicly demanded stricter enforcement of fisheries laws and greater accountability for the operators involved in this controversy.

The Department of Agriculture continues to monitor the situation closely. The immediate directive from Secretary Laurel ensures that any confirmed illegal operations will face swift and decisive action. The goal is to restore access to traditional fishing grounds for local fisherfolk and to ensure the sustainable use of marine resources in Sual, Pangasinan.