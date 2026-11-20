The Philippine Department of Agriculture launched three cold storage facilities and fuel subsidies in Ilocos Sur to cut postharvest losses and help farmers cope with El Nino impacts.

The Department of Agriculture announced on Friday the inauguration of three modular cold storage facilities in Ilocos Sur. This strategic move aims to significantly reduce postharvest losses for local farmers while simultaneously lowering the substantial transport costs associated with agricultural logistics in the region.

Cold Storage Inauguration Details

The facility located in Santo Domingo was officially turned over to the community in the morning hours. Two additional units were inaugurated later in the afternoon at Barangay Taleb in Bantay and Barangay San Antonio in Narvacan. These infrastructure additions provide critical cold chain support to rural farming communities.

Also read NBI Thwarts School Shooting Plot by Three Minors in Batac Ilocos Norte

Reducing Spoilage and Market Pressure

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasized that proper storage grants farmers essential flexibility when bringing produce to market. He stated that this access reduces spoilage and protects farmer income by preventing the need for immediate, often unfavorable, sales after harvest.

Fuel Subsidies for Agricultural Truckers

Alongside the storage facilities, the Department opened registration for fuel assistance for agricultural truckers at the Farmers Productivity Center in Barangay Parada, Santo Domingo. Fuel subsidy cards were distributed to eligible farmers to help offset rising operational costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

Advertisement

Coping with El Nino and Logistics

Agriculture Undersecretary for Agro-Marine Industrial Systems Arrey Perez noted that these measures are vital for helping farmers cope with the El Nino phenomenon. The initiative aims to improve agricultural logistics over the long term by strengthening the overall resilience of the local food supply system.

Government Assistance and National Program

These infrastructure and fuel aid initiatives are part of the Government Assistance and Interventions for National Agriculture Program. The program is designed to support farm infrastructure, enhance logistics, and ensure better access to markets for agricultural producers across the country.