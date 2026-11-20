President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signs Executive Order No. 131 establishing the National Artificial Intelligence Council to coordinate AI infrastructure, investment, and regulatory frameworks across Philippine industries.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially launched a centralized government body to oversee the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence within the Philippines through Executive Order No. 131. This landmark directive, signed on November 12 and effective as of November 14, establishes the National Artificial Intelligence Council to manage policy alignment, infrastructure development, and strategic investments across multiple sectors.

Government Structure and Leadership Roles

The newly created National Artificial Intelligence Council reports directly to the President and is designed to unify disparate agency efforts into a cohesive national strategy. The Executive Secretary serves as the council chairperson while the Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development holds the vice-chair position.

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Department secretaries from Information and Communications Technology, Science and Technology, Trade and Industry, Finance, Education, Labor and Employment, and Budget and Management will comprise the core membership. The Commission on Higher Education chairperson and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority director-general are also designated members of this high-level oversight body.

A private-sector representative appointed by the President for a three-year term with the option for one reappointment will ensure industry perspectives are integrated into governance decisions. The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development acts as the council secretariat to provide necessary administrative and operational support.

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Strategic Framework and Regulatory Approach

The operational framework rests on four interconnected pillars including ethics, standards, risk-based policy tools, and enabling resources. These elements guide all artificial intelligence development toward principles of transparency, accountability, human-centricity, fairness, and sustainable development.

Technical standards and conformity assessments promote safe systems while a risk-based regulatory approach allows oversight intensity to match specific application threats. Sector-specific guidelines and regulatory sandboxes provide flexibility without overriding existing mandates held by individual industry regulators.

AI impact assessments and coordinated complaint mechanisms further strengthen safety protocols. The framework also mandates the alignment of existing government programs to eliminate overlapping initiatives and close implementation gaps that have historically slowed technological adoption.

Economic Impact and Workforce Development

Businesses receive clear policy direction for deploying artificial intelligence while gaining access to financing for computing infrastructure and research. Micro, small, and medium enterprises are specifically targeted for support through tailored adoption initiatives and workforce training programs.

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The council will recommend fiscal and legislative measures to protect workers and learners from potential disruptions caused by automation. Strategic partnerships with international organizations aim to build resilient technology supply chains and facilitate joint investments in critical digital infrastructure.

Five technical working groups covering institutions, data, capabilities, infrastructure, and demand generation will translate broad policies into actionable programs. These groups will identify bottlenecks and propose solutions to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across the entire Philippine economy.