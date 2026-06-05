Philippines' Congress Passes Anti-Political Dynasty Bill

The Philippines' Congress has passed the first anti-political dynasty bill since the enforcement of the 1987 Constitution. The bill aims to prohibit relatives from seeking public office within the same district.

The Philippines ' Congress has passed the first anti-political dynasty bill since the enforcement of the 1987 Constitution. House Bill 8389 aims to prohibit relatives from seeking public office within the same district.

The bill defines a political dynasty relationship to include spouses, children, siblings, and grandchildren, as well as the parents, siblings, and grandparents of an elected public official's spouse. However, the bill does not bar cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews from occupying positions at the same time. According to UP Department of Political Science Professor Jean Encinas-Franco, the prohibitions of the bill fall short of a strict ban on political dynasties.

She noted that the bill only prohibits relatives from holding office within the same province, city/municipality, and legislative district. This means that a family can still occupy offices in consecutive terms, as is common in Philippine politics. Encinas-Franco emphasized that a serious anti-political dynasty bill should stop the continuous growth and proliferation of political families ruling the country. With the proposed law's parameters, relatives can still run for office as long as the positions are at various levels of government.

For example, a parent can be a senator at the same time that their child is a congressman, their sibling is a governor, and their spouse is a mayor. For local positions, the bill only prohibits relatives from holding office within the same province, city/municipality, and legislative district.

Therefore, an individual can serve as a councilor in one municipality while their grandchild serves as a mayor in another. In another scenario, two siblings can run for seats in Congress at the same time - one as a district representative and the other as a party-list representative. Many lawmakers still disagree with the provisions of the bill, with Akbayan Partylist Representative Chel Diokno saying that it remains 'pro-dynasty.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Congress Anti-Political Dynasty Bill House Bill 8389 Political Dynasties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Launches P103-M Scholarship for Teacher Education SpecializationsThe Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Teacher Education Council (TEC) have launched a P103-million scholarship program to attract students to teaching specializations facing shortages. The Teacher Education Scholarship Program (TESP) will support 720 scholars in Early Childhood Education, Values Education, and Special Needs Education beginning Academic Year 2026-2027. The initiative aims to strengthen the teaching workforce by addressing critical gaps in the education system. Fund disbursement will be managed by UniFAST, with implementation by TEC and designated Centers of Excellence in Teacher Education.

Read more »

Uniqlo Philippines eyes skills training for 3,000 youth in Manila, ValenzuelaUNIQLO Philippines is planning to provide technical skills training to over 3,000 youth in Manila and Valenzuela cities to boost their access to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Read more »

First Commercial Shipment of Fresh Carabao Mangoes from Philippines to CanadaThe Philippines sent its first commercial shipment of fresh Carabao mangoes to Toronto, Canada, containing one metric ton harvested from northern Luzon and Zambales, supplied by Hi-Las Marketing Corporation and Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc. Another shipment is planned next week. The shipment is timed for Philippine Independence Day celebrations.

Read more »

Philippines Launches First Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit Training ProgramOver 82 young Filipino climate leaders gathered to strengthen their capacity in climate action and renewable energy literacy through the Italy-IRENA Action for Climate Toolkit (I ACT) training program, launched in collaboration with Youth for Energy Southeast Asia (Y4E-SEA), the Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance, and the Embassy of Italy - Manila.

Read more »