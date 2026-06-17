Philippines confirms removal of floating platform from disputed shoal

The Philippine authorities have confirmed the removal of a floating platform from the disputed Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, after detecting the structure within the shoal. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea has reiterated the Philippines' claim over the area, citing historical records and official government documents.

Philippine authorities have confirmed the removal of a floating platform that had been monitored inside the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc. The platform's removal was verified through maritime domain awareness patrols and monitoring operations conducted by Philippine authorities on June 17.

The Philippines had filed a diplomatic protest after detecting the structure within the disputed shoal. While acknowledging the platform's removal, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reiterated the Philippines' claim over Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. The task force maintained that the country has longstanding sovereignty and jurisdiction over the area, citing historical records, official government documents, cartographic evidence and continuous acts of administration.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea also said Philippine authorities would continue conducting regular maritime patrols, maritime domain awareness operations and lawful presence missions in and around Bajo de Masinloc. The task force called on foreign entities to comply with international law and refrain from activities that infringe on Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction. The government remains committed to protecting the country's territorial integrity and defending its entitlements in the West Philippine Sea





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Philippines Bajo De Masinloc Scarborough Shoal National Task Force For The West Philippine Se International Law

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