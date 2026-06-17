Philippines Confirms Removal of Chinese Research Platform from Panatag Shoal

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea announced that a Chinese research platform installed in the lagoon of Panatag Shoal has been removed after Philippine diplomatic protests. China described the structure as a temporary scientific facility completed its mission. The Philippine Coast Guard challenged China to share any collected data, stressing that only the Philippines has the legal authority to conduct marine scientific research in its exclusive economic zone. The incident occurred under China's effective control of the shoal since 2012, with both sides invoking international law, including the 2016 arbitral ruling.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed the removal of a Chinese floating research platform from the lagoon at Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, following diplomatic protest s and increased surveillance.

The platform, first detected on May 25, was described by China as a temporary scientific research facility. Philippine authorities maintain the shoal is within their exclusive economic zone and that any research requires Philippine consent. The incident underscores ongoing territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea





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Panatag Shoal Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea South China Sea China Philippines Dispute Marine Research Diplomatic Protest Exclusive Economic Zone Arbitral Ruling

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