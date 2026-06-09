Philippines Confirms Floating Structure with Antenna at Scarborough Shoal

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea verifies a 6x6 meter floating structure with an antenna and personnel inside the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), raising concerns over China's control and potential activities in the contested area.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea ( NTF-WPS ) confirmed the presence of a floating structure within the lagoon of Scarborough Shoal , known as Bajo de Masinloc, a high-tide elevation located approximately 100 nautical miles from Zambales province in Luzon.

The structure, measuring 6 by 6 meters and equipped with what appears to be an antenna, has personnel observed on top, according to latest imagery from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and monitoring by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). This development follows reports over a week ago about a monitored structure inside the shoal's lagoon. The AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., had also announced the presence of the floating structure a day prior to the NTF-WPS statement.

Bajo de Masinloc, though not under any nation's sovereignty on paper, has been under China's de facto control since a 2012 standoff after which Manila withdrew but China remained, maintaining a constant presence of coast guard or maritime militia vessels that patrol the entrance and surrounding waters, often harassing Philippine government and fisherfolk vessels up to 30 nautical miles away. The Department of Foreign Affairs has lodged a diplomatic protest with China over the illegal presence of the floating structure, reaffirming the Philippines' commitment to protecting its sovereignty and national interests in line with international law.

In response, Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng reiterated Beijing's claim that the shoal is Chinese territory, dismissed the 2016 Arbitral Award that rejected China's historical claims as illegal, and asserted China's right to conduct activities including scientific research within the area. A demarche or protest serves as an official record of opposition and may influence future actions, including potential legal recourse.

The NTF-WPS is coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor developments and assess the nature, purpose, and implications of the installation, with inter-agency efforts ongoing to establish a complete and accurate picture. Since late May 2026, the Philippines has deployed vessels and aircraft to verify activity inside the shoal. While the NTF-WPS statement suggests the antenna is part of the floating structure with personnel, some sources indicate the floating structure may have been used to separately install the antenna.

The Chinese embassy's statement implying the structure is for scientific research aligns with some Philippine speculation, though security analysts are skeptical, pointing to China's history of rapid island-building in the South China Sea as a possible ulterior motive





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Scarborough Shoal Bajo De Masinloc West Philippine Sea South China Sea China Philippines Floating Structure Antenna NTF-WPS Territorial Dispute Diplomatic Protest Island Building

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