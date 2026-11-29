Malacañang confirms location of Filipinos lured into Russian military training. DFA and DMW coordinate to verify identities and ensure repatriation efforts.

Malacañang Palace confirmed on Sunday, November 29, 2026, that Philippine authorities have successfully located Filipino citizens who were reportedly deceived into traveling to Russia for military training. The administration revealed that these individuals were recruited under the false pretense of securing civilian employment opportunities abroad. This confirmation marks a significant development in the ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian crisis involving overseas Filipino workers.

Official Confirmation of Citizen Location

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro formally acknowledged that the government has pinpointed the whereabouts of the affected nationals. She explicitly stated that officials have identified the location but deliberately withheld specific details to protect the security of the ongoing rescue or assistance operations. Castro explained that the government will not disclose the specific country involved or the precise details of the aid being provided. This decision stems from the sensitive nature of the humanitarian action currently being executed by Philippine authorities on the ground.

Also read Creamline dominates Farm Fresh in Game 1 of PVL All-Filipino Conference finals

DFA and DMW Verification Efforts

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has launched a comprehensive verification process to establish the exact identities, current locations, and specific circumstances of the Filipinos allegedly forced into military combat training. The agency emphasized its commitment to coordinating closely with relevant authorities in foreign jurisdictions to manage the situation effectively. In a formal statement, the DFA assured the public that it will continue to work in tandem with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). This inter-agency collaboration aims to ensure that appropriate and timely action is taken to address the reports of exploitation and forced labor.

Advertisement

Allegations of Physical Abuse and Training

Further details regarding the conditions faced by these recruits emerged from an exclusive interview with one of the Filipino citizens involved. The individual reported suffering physical abuse, including beatings, whenever they committed mistakes during their training regimen. These allegations suggest a harsh and punitive environment inconsistent with the civilian job offers that initially lured them to the destination. The revelation of physical mistreatment underscores the severity of the deception and the potential violation of international human rights standards by the recruiters.

Bureau of Immigration Prevents Departures

In a proactive measure to prevent further exploitation, the Bureau of Immigration intercepted and stopped 86 Filipinos from leaving the country between November 1 and November 26, 2026. Authorities acted on concerns regarding deceptive job offers that targeted workers bound for various international destinations. The intercepted individuals were reportedly heading to multiple countries, including Russia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and other Asian nations. This significant intervention highlights the scale of the deceptive recruitment network and the government's efforts to curb such illegal activities before workers can reach their final destinations.