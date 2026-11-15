Philippines Cites Time Shortages on South China Sea Code of Conduct Progress

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro reveals that ASEAN and China lack the time to finalize the South China Sea Code of Conduct during the Philippines' chairmanship.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro announced that the country has been forced to abandon the goal of finalizing the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea during its current tenure as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. This admission marks a significant shift in diplomatic expectations, as the Philippines had previously worked to advance the negotiations with China under a strict timeline set by regional leaders.

Secretary Lazaro clarified that while the nation achieved substantial completion of the draft agreement, it did not secure enough time to resolve the remaining contentious issues before handing over the chairmanship. She explicitly stated that the Philippines would be leaving the nearly finished document to Singapore, the next chair, rather than pushing for an incomplete or rushed finalization during their own term.

Also read South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations Reach 70 Percent Milestone

Progress Toward Substantial Completion of the Draft

Ma. Theresa Lazaro reported that the parties involved have reached a provisional agreement on approximately 80 percent of the paragraphs within the draft Code of Conduct. This figure represents a massive leap from the previous status of the document, which she noted was only at about 50 percent completion before the Philippines began shepherding the negotiations. The secretary emphasized that this progress is a tangible achievement for the current administration and a testament to the diplomatic efforts made over the past year.

The substantial completion of the text means that the foundational language and most structural elements of the agreement are now settled. However, the remaining 20 percent consists of milestone issues that have proven difficult to resolve due to differing national interests. These lingering points are critical for the final document to be effective and substantive, requiring careful deliberation that could not be accommodated within the current calendar year.

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Diplomatic Stances and Competing Regional Views

When questioned about external factors hindering the finalization of the Code of Conduct, Ma. Theresa Lazaro pointed to the inherent complexities of multilateral diplomacy involving ten ASEAN member states and China. She explained that negotiations are driven by the fact that all eleven parties hold different views on how specific issues should be addressed. There is no single monolithic position, and the sensitivities surrounding sovereignty and maritime rights vary significantly across the region.

The foreign secretary noted that the diversity of perspectives among the participants makes rapid consensus difficult to achieve. She suggested that if the negotiation process had been extended by five to six months, it would likely have been possible to finish the remaining discussions. However, the fixed timeline imposed by the ASEAN chairmanship cycle left insufficient room to navigate these sensitivities to a final conclusion.

Scheduled Next Steps and Handover to Singapore

The responsibility for concluding the negotiations now shifts to Singapore, which will assume the role of ASEAN chair. Ma. Theresa Lazaro confirmed that the outgoing Philippine leadership intends to leave the document in a state of near-completion, allowing the incoming chair to address the final remaining points. She indicated that the discussions in Singapore are already almost complete regarding the final adjustments needed to wrap up the project.

This handover aligns with the original agreement made by ASEAN leaders in 2023, which set a target to finalize the Code of Conduct by 2026. That target date coincides with the period of the Philippines' broader regional engagement, although the specific burden of finalization has now moved to the next chair. The leaders of ASEAN remain committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea through this ongoing process.

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Future Implications for Regional Security and Stability

Despite the decision to not finalize the document during the Philippine term, Ma. Theresa Lazaro stressed that the commitment to a constructive resolution remains unchanged. The parties have agreed to continue working together with the view of concluding the negotiations at the earliest possible time after the handover. This approach ensures that the progress made so far is not lost, even if the final signature and formal adoption are delayed.

The substantial completion of 80 percent of the draft provides a strong baseline for the remaining work. It demonstrates that despite the political and diplomatic challenges, there is a shared desire among the parties to establish a framework for conduct in the disputed waters. The Philippines can take pride in having advanced the document from a 50 percent state to a substantially complete draft, setting the stage for the final stages of negotiation under Singapore's leadership.