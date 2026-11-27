Advocacy group Progreso Para sa Bayan demands urgent prosecution of illicit cigarette operators in Cebu as Malaysia investigates linked entities and updates tax stamp systems.

Advocacy group Progreso Para sa Bayan is pressing Philippine authorities to accelerate the legal prosecution of individuals connected to a massive transnational illicit cigarette operation discovered in Cebu. This call for urgency comes after the scandal gained significant international attention, specifically reaching the Malaysian Parliament, where officials are demanding answers regarding the scope and oversight failures of the network.

Malaysian Parliament Demands Accountability

Marc Gamboa, the Convenor of Progreso Para sa Bayan, highlighted the stark contrast between the swift parliamentary interest in Kuala Lumpur and the prolonged waiting period for justice in Manila. He stated that Malaysia's Parliament is actively questioning how such a large-scale operation was permitted to function and who was involved in its execution. Gamboa emphasized that the public in the Philippines deserves the same sense of urgency, particularly because the manufacturing facility for these illicit products was physically located within Philippine territory.

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P1.1 Billion Seizure Details Revealed

The core of the case centers on a raid conducted in April by the Philippine National Police at a facility operated by Baisisen Global Corporation in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Authorities seized illicit cigarette products valued at P1.1 billion, recovering 26.79 million loose cigarette sticks during the operation. The police also confiscated 10.64 million counterfeit Malaysian excise tax stamps. These fake stamps were capable of covering 212.8 million cigarette sticks, which translates to approximately 10.64 million packs based on a standard of twenty sticks per pack.

Financial Impact and Regulatory Failures

The financial implications of this smuggling ring are substantial, with potential unpaid excise duties estimated at RM89 million, equivalent to roughly P1.4 billion. When import duties are included, the total loss could reach RM100 million, or approximately P1.5 billion. Marc Gamboa argued that the investigation must go beyond identifying the manufacturers to understand how an entity capable of supplying an international illicit trade network operated openly in the Philippines for so long. He warned that delaying accountability risks the case being swept under the rug.

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Malaysian Authorities Take Action

International pressure has mounted since the Special Chamber session on November 24, where Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong addressed the issue. He confirmed that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has independently verified that the tax stamps found in Cebu were counterfeit. The parliamentary discussion also identified Malaysian entities Gillion Tobacco Sdn. Bhd. and Long One Trading Sdn. Bhd. as being allegedly linked to these illicit operations. Malaysian customs are currently maintaining close monitoring on these specific companies while strengthening their internal tax-control systems.

Systemic Changes and Future Outlook

In response to these vulnerabilities, Malaysia is implementing significant regulatory changes, including the replacement of physical cigarette tax stamps with a digital marking and track-and-trace system scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027. This new system will digitally record information from code generation through distribution and link it directly with import permit data. Additionally, Malaysia is tightening import controls by reducing the number of licensed cigarette importers from 24 in 2024 to 16 in 2025, and further down to nine in 2026, aiming to prevent future leaks in the supply chain.