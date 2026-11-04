Philippines Braces for Severe El Niño Drought Impact in 2026

PAGASA warns of a very strong El Nino peaking by end of 2026, threatening agriculture with P8.5 billion in losses and expanding drought conditions across the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) confirmed on Wednesday that a very strong El Nino has developed in the tropical Pacific, posing significant risks to the archipelago. This climatic phenomenon is projected to reach its peak before the end of 2026, creating a high probability of prolonged dry spells and warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout the country.

PAGASA Climate Monitoring Projections

During a House of Representatives Agriculture Committee hearing, Ana Liza S. Solis, chief of the PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, stated that most climate models predict the ongoing El Nino will persist until the first quarter of 2027. She noted that sea surface temperature anomalies in the tropical Pacific averaged approximately 2.5°C from August to October, exceeding the 2-degree threshold required to classify an event as very strong.

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Expanding Meteorological Drought Zones

As of October 31, five provinces were already experiencing meteorological drought, while eleven provinces and highly urbanized cities faced dry-spell conditions. Another ten provinces were dealing with general dry conditions, according to Ms. Solis. Meteorological drought represents the earliest stage of water deficit, occurring when an area receives significantly less rainfall than normal over a prolonged period.

Escalating Dry Spell Forecast Timeline

PAGASA forecasts a sharp increase in affected areas, expecting the number of provinces with meteorological drought to rise to 26 by December, 48 by January, 68 by February, and 87 by March 2027. Ms. Solis clarified that these projections do not imply zero rainfall but rather a substantial decrease in precipitation levels across the identified regions.

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Agricultural Damage and Financial Relief

The Department of Agriculture reported that agricultural damage from El Nino reached P8.5 billion as of October 21, with corn accounting for nearly P5 billion of the losses. The department has provided P11.34 billion in assistance, including indemnification for affected farmers, while coordinating with local governments to roll out advisories and identify areas requiring support.

Food Security and Import Risks

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura Executive Director Jayson H. Cainglet warned that reliance on food imports could heighten risks if El Nino reduces harvests in major exporting countries. He urged the government to prioritize measures boosting local food production rather than depending primarily on imports to address supply and price concerns amid global competition.