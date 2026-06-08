Philippines Braces for Continued Weather Disruptions

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has been monitoring two weather systems prevailing over the archipelago, with the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms affecting the country for days.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has been monitoring two weather systems prevailing over the archipelago. The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and localized thunderstorms have been affecting the country for days.

Weather specialist Veronica Torres stated that the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Zambales would likely experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the effects of habagat. She warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in areas experiencing moderate to heavy rain.

In contrast, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would experience partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms within the next 24 hours. The national weather bureau has not monitored any weather disturbance forming inside or outside the country's area of responsibility for the coming days, giving a sense of relief to the public.

However, the public is still advised to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential weather-related hazards. The weather agency's forecast is crucial for the country's disaster preparedness and response efforts, ensuring that the necessary measures are taken to protect the public from the impacts of severe weather events





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Philippines Weather Habagat Thunderstorms Flash Floods

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