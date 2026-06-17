Philippines Boosts Local Climate Adaptation Efforts with International Partners

The Philippines' Climate Change Commission, along with the British Embassy Manila, led the second technical-level meeting of the Philippines Adaptation Development Partners' Coordination Group (DPCG) to enhance the country's adaptation initiatives, particularly at the local level. The meeting brought together various stakeholders to assess progress, align support for priority adaptation initiatives, and endorse key workstreams for the DPCG's second year of implementation. Key discussions included accelerating the localization of adaptation action through the Adaptation Investment Learning Course (AILC) and the development of the National Adaptation Plan Gender Action Plan (NAP-GAP).

The Philippines' Climate Change Commission (CCC), in collaboration with the British Embassy Manila, convened the second technical-level meeting of the Philippines Adaptation Development Partners' C oordination Group (DPCG).

The aim was to fortify the country's adaptation efforts, particularly at the local level, building upon agreements from the first meeting held in September 2025. The DPCG serves as a structured platform to align resources, knowledge, and actions among partners, preventing duplication, ensuring efficient resource use, and strengthening the country's capacity to respond to climate risks collectively.

The meeting brought together government agencies, development institutions, and international partners to assess progress on previously agreed commitments, align support for priority adaptation initiatives, and endorse key workstreams for the DPCG's second year of implementation. CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje emphasized the importance of coherence and coordination in adaptation efforts, stating that a systems-based approach is critical to the group's success.

He also underscored the need for adaptation efforts to remain aligned with national priorities and responsive to local needs, highlighting increasing climate risks such as extreme heat, water stress, sea level rise, and stronger weather disturbances. British Embassy Manila Economic and Climate Counsellor Lloyd Cameron acknowledged the progress made since the development of the Philippines' first National Adaptation Plan and the growing recognition of adaptation as a central pillar of climate action.

Undersecretary Analiza Rebuelta-Teh from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reiterated the DPCG's role in aligning partner-supported initiatives with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and strengthening coordination between government and development partners. A key focus of the meeting was accelerating the localization of adaptation action through the Adaptation Investment Learning Course (AILC), which successfully trained local government and planning practitioners from seven provinces.

Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera provided updates on the development of the National Adaptation Plan Gender Action Plan (NAP-GAP), designed to mainstream gender, disability, and social inclusion across adaptation planning and implementation. Participants discussed opportunities to scale up the program and strengthen support mechanisms for local governments, including the development of a broader climate learning network.

The meeting also reviewed outcomes from the ASEAN Climate Week 2026, emphasizing the need to shift from adaptation ambition to adaptation delivery, strengthen enabling environments for adaptation finance, scale ecosystem-based approaches, and promote stronger institutional coherence





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Climate Change Commission Philippines Adaptation Development Partners' C Local Implementation Adaptation Efforts National Adaptation Plan Gender Action Plan Climate Learning Network

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