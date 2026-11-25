Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union finished third runner-up at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico, matching the Philippines' finish last year. Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won the crown.

LA UNION STUNNER. Bea Millan-Windorski finishes in the top five at Miss Universe 2026. The 24-year-old stunner from La Union achieves the same finish as her predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, at Miss Universe, finished third runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 25 (Manila time).

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto took home the title of Miss Universe 2026, and was crowned by her predecessor, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, during the coronation night at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, San Juan. Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez settled for first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vega finished second runner-up. Georgia Waddington of New Zealand secured fourth runner-up.

Also read Bea Millan-Windorski finishes 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2026

Bea Millan-Windorski Achieves Historic Top Five Finish

The 24-year-old Filipina had hoped to bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe crown, following Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margarita Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969). Windorski, who is of Filipino and American descent, represented La Union in Miss Universe Philippines 2026. A pageant veteran, she represented the US at Miss Earth 2024, where she was named Miss Earth-Water.

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In 2024, she earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Letters and Science, where she was able to hone in on her advocacy for Filipino heritage and environmental rights. True to her advocacy, she focused on the environment in answering the pageant's final question: What does the world need most from its leaders right now?

As someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn, Windorski said. I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years, and while we've often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite, she continued.

Windorski Shares Turtle Mentality Advocacy Message

The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea. I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise. After the pageant, Windorski thanked her countrymen in a social media post that has generated more than 30,000 likes as of posting. Maraming salamat po mga kababayan, the beauty queen from La Union began.

Pinaglaban kita hanggang dulo, mahal kong Pilipinas, Bea added. During the Miss Universe 2026 preliminaries, Windorski showcased the Golden Seas of Sulu and stood out in a blue swimsuit. Her third runner-up finish matches the Philippines' result in the previous edition.