Philippines bet Bea Millan-Windorski advanced to the Top 5 of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico and urged world leaders to embrace turtle mentality and collective progress.

Philippines representative Bea Millan-Windorski advanced to the Top 5 of the 75th Miss Universe pageant during its coronation night held in Puerto Rico. She stood alongside candidates from New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

In the final question, all Top 5 candidates were asked what the world needs most from its leaders right now. Millan-Windorski began by saying she has been an environmentalist her whole life, then answered. I wish that our leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn, she said. She explained that she has volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years.

Also read Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski finishes 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico

Sea Turtle Mentorship Philosophy Highlights Collective Rise

What we have often heard of crab mentality or turning one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite, she continued. The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea, she said. She added, I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise.

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Earlier in the competition, Millan-Windorski was challenged to convince doubters that Miss Universe remains relevant after 75 years. She said she was honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it honors the past, present, and future of women. She said she stands on the shoulders of the women who came before her, who believed in a kinder and brighter future.

She added she would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve. The Filipina beauty queen also said she hoped to use her experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations. She wants to continue her work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world. She ended her answer with Maraming salamat po.

Miss Universe Candidate Advocates For Climate Displaced Communities

Her response drew on the idea of collective progress, delivering a message that leadership should not be measured by individual success but by the ability to help others move forward. Beyond the Q and A, Millan-Windorski wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit during the competition. In the National Costume round, the La Union beauty paid homage to Kalinga women through an ensemble inspired by the traditional attire worn during the Banga dance. The Philippines is seeking its fifth Miss Universe crown.

Previous winners are Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. Millan-Windorski is hoping to bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe title, following Catriona Gray's 2018 victory. Her Top 5 finish kept the Philippines in contention for the crown until the final stage of the 75th edition. The pageant was held in Puerto Rico.

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The night featured the classic swimsuit and national costume segments before the question and answer rounds.