Philippines Assures Continued Labor Ties with Hungary Amid Guest Worker Permit Changes

The Philippine government reaffirms strong bilateral labor relations with Hungary after Budapest amends guest worker residence permit rules, ensuring current permits remain valid and direct employment options are preserved.

The Philippine government has reassured that bilateral labor relations with Hungary remain strong and open, following recent amendments to Hungarian legislation regarding guest worker residence permits .

During a press briefing on Sunday, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac emphasized that communication channels through the Department of Foreign Affairs will continue to ensure the welfare of Filipino workers in Hungary. The Hungarian government announced that starting June 6, 2026, citizens of eligible third countries can no longer apply for new guest worker residence permits.

However, Budapest clarified that this amendment does not affect permits issued before June 5, 2026, allowing current holders to remain until their permits expire. Applications for employment-related residence permits filed under regular procedures will still be accepted, providing a pathway for continued employment. Secretary Cacdac outlined that the new decree primarily suspends the use of the guest worker scheme by temporary staffing agencies, but direct employment through employers remains possible under an accelerated procedure.

He stated that the Philippines will rely on existing bilateral labor agreements and engagements with Hungary, coordinated through the DFA, to manage the transition. The Philippine Embassy in Hungary has urged Filipino nationals to seek official information only from Hungarian authorities or the embassy itself. The embassy, including its labor office in Budapest, is closely monitoring further announcements to assist affected workers. This development comes amid global shifts in migration policies, and the Philippines is proactively safeguarding its overseas workforce.

The DFA and DMW are working together to ensure that Filipino workers in Hungary are informed of their rights and options. The amendment reflects Hungary's broader immigration reforms, but the Philippine government views it as an opportunity to strengthen direct employer-employee relationships rather than relying on third-party agencies. As the June 2026 deadline approaches, the DFA will continue to facilitate dialogues to protect the interests of Filipinos and maintain robust labor ties between the two nations





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Hungary Guest Worker Residence Permits Labor Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tropical Depression Ester Exits PAR; Southwest Monsoon Brings Rain to Northwestern PhilippinesTropical Depression Ester has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility after affecting Batanes, while the southwest monsoon continues to bring moderate to heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions to Ilocos, Central Luzon, and other western areas.

Read more »

Philippines Inflation Eases in May, but Remains Above Target RangeThe Philippine Statistics Authority reported that headline inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in May 2026 from 7.2 percent in April, driven by lower transport and food price increases. Despite easing transport costs, consumers face continued pressure from high basic goods.

Read more »

Philippines Inflation Eases to 6.8% in May, Remains ElevatedThe Philippines' inflation rate slowed to 6.8 percent in May from 7.2 percent in April, below the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast range, driven by easing price increases in transportation, food, and housing. However, inflation remains high, with rice prices and potential risks from typhoons and El Niño continuing to pressure household budgets.

Read more »

Dengue Cases Drop Significantly in Philippines as Rainy Season BeginsThe Department of Health reports a declining trend in dengue cases for 2026 compared to the previous year, with 50,727 cases recorded as of May 23 versus 114,308 in the same period of 2025. As the rainy season starts, health officials urge students to adopt protective measures against mosquito-borne diseases upon returning to school, emphasizing the use of insect repellents and wearing long sleeves.

Read more »