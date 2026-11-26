Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launches a public-private partnership to replace aging coconut palms, aiming for 10 million replacements by 2030 to boost farmer incomes and national food security.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally announced a major agricultural initiative on Thursday aimed at replacing 10 million aging coconut palms across Mindanao by the year 2030. This large-scale project is designed to serve as a lasting economic and environmental inheritance for future generations while addressing the critical decline in productivity within the national coconut sector.

Strategic Public-Private Partnership Launch

The administration signed a memorandum of understanding for a public-private partnership to execute this widespread replanting effort. The goal is to replace 10 million coconut palms across Mindanao by 2030, creating a sustainable framework for the industry. This agreement represents a pledge of faith in the country's agricultural future, as noted by President Marcos during the signing ceremony.

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The initiative is not merely about planting new trees but also involves comprehensive training in sustainable farming practices and improved access to buyers. These additional measures are intended to increase farmers' income and help secure a sustainable supply for the nation's coconut production, businesses, and exports.

Economic Impact and Farmer Incentives

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted that many smallholder farmers currently harvest from palms that their parents and grandparents once tended. These aging trees have suffered from declining productivity and can no longer be replaced by farmers on their own. The replacement plan addresses this structural issue directly.

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Under the new framework, once the replacement trees begin to bear fruit, each farmer is expected to earn an additional income of 30,000 to 65,000 over a period of approximately 50 years. This long-term financial projection aims to provide stability for farming families who have historically struggled with the costs of tree replacement.

Current Progress and National Context

As of October this year, the government has planted a total of 29 million coconut palms nationwide. This progress underscores the government's commitment to reversing the decline in the coconut industry. The Philippines has historically been a leading coconut exporter, a status supported by the food and livelihood provided by these trees to Filipino families for generations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that the coconut palm has sustained entire communities and helped establish the country's global export standing. However, the reliance on aging trees poses a significant threat to this legacy if left unaddressed by the current farming population.

Future Vision for Food Security

The memorandum of understanding serves as a commitment to leave food security and better incomes for the next generation of farming families as the primary inheritance. This vision aligns with the broader goal of maintaining the Philippines as a leading coconut exporter in the world.

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The comprehensive approach, including training and market access, ensures that the replanting effort translates into tangible economic benefits. By targeting Mindanao specifically for 10 million replacements, the administration aims to revitalize a key agricultural hub and secure the future of the national coconut industry.