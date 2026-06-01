Philippines and Vietnam Renew Defense Agreement, Reaffirm South China Sea Commitment

President Marcos and Vietnamese President Tô Lâm announce renewal of defense pact, stressing peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea.

During a joint press conference at Malacañan Palace, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Vietnam ese President Tô Lâm announced the renewal of a key defense agreement, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations .

The announcement came as part of Tô Lâm's two-day state visit to the Philippines, which included a bilateral meeting and the presentation of several signed agreements at the President's Hall. Marcos emphasized that their discussions reflected a shared vision for long-term prosperity, collective resilience, and an unyielding commitment to regional stability, which he said would propel bilateral relations to even greater heights.

The renewal of the 2010 Philippines-Vietnam Memorandum of Agreement on Defense Cooperation was highlighted as a pivotal step in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, military education, and disaster risk reduction and management. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which they described as non-negotiable.

They stressed the importance of resolving disputes peacefully through international law, specifically citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award. The agreements also cover areas such as economic cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges, aiming to strengthen the already robust partnership between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Marcos noted that the discussions also touched on food security, with Vietnam agreeing to continue supplying rice to the Philippines at stable prices. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in fighting transnational crimes, including drug trafficking and cybercrime, as well as joint efforts in addressing climate change. The state visit included a meeting with Philippine business leaders to explore investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital economy.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by senior officials from both countries, including foreign ministers and defense chiefs. The renewal of the defense deal is seen as a strategic move to counter growing tensions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, where both countries have overlapping claims. Marcos emphasized that the Philippines and Vietnam stand resolute in their commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes, grounded firmly in international law.

He added that the cooperation framework will significantly bolster joint capabilities in maritime security and disaster response. The press conference also addressed the situation in the South China Sea, with Marcos stating that both nations reject any form of coercion or unilateral actions that undermine regional stability. Tô Lâm, in his remarks, echoed the sentiment, calling for greater solidarity among ASEAN countries to maintain peace and security in the region.

He also expressed Vietnam's support for the Philippines' role as a dialogue partner in regional forums. The visit concluded with a state banquet hosted by Marcos and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. The agreements signed are expected to enhance not only defense ties but also economic and cultural linkages, benefiting both nations. The Philippine President expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would lead to more collaborative projects in the future.

The two leaders also agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, signaling a new chapter in their diplomatic engagement. Moving forward, both countries plan to hold regular consultations on maritime issues and conduct joint exercises in search and rescue operations. The defense cooperation is also set to expand into areas like cybersecurity and intelligence sharing. This development comes at a time when the region is witnessing increased activity by other claimants in the South China Sea.

Marcos reiterated that the Philippines remains committed to a rules-based order in the region and will continue to work with like-minded countries to uphold international law. The state visit of President Tô Lâm is seen as a strong message of unity between the two countries, which share a long history of diplomatic relations. The agreements signed are expected to strengthen the foundation of their partnership for years to come





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