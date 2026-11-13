Philippines and UAE Pursue Visa Scammers Who Targeted Filipino Workers

Philippines and UAE officials pursue alleged visa scammers who duped some 400 Filipino workers, as a digital recruitment pilot begins.

The Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is working with the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) to pursue Filipinos who allegedly victimized fellow Filipinos seeking freelance visas. DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac made the announcement to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai on November 7, 2026.

Cacdac remained in Dubai until November 8 for the fourth Serbisyo Caravan of government agencies, which provides one-stop services for OFWs. He also attended the Salamat Kabayan early Christmas celebration for household service workers.

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Visa Scam Probe Targets Freelance Visa Fraud

Rappler reported that two Filipinos, Junie Sorsano and Ryan Ronel Baco, allegedly duped some 400 overseas Filipino workers of AED 3.6 million, around P62 million, in visa facilitation. Sorsano is described as a prominent Dubai-based content creator with more than a decade of activity in the city.

The victims were mostly domestic helpers, caregivers, and retail sales staff. They sought freelance visas that would allow them to legally pursue independent, self-sponsored employment in the UAE.

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Cacdac said he raised the issue during a meeting with MOHRE head Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar. He noted that this was his fourth meeting with Al Awar this year, and said the two governments now have stronger cooperation.

DMW Legal Aid and Action Fund Support

The DMW says it will give victims legal help through its legal retainer and may draw on its action fund. Cacdac framed this as a joint effort with the host government.

Cacdac assured victims that the department has legal services available through its legal retainer, which will work in coordination with MOHRE on the issue. He said the DMW may also tap its action fund for the case.

Cacdac also said that if the alleged visa scammers have already fled the UAE and are hiding in the Philippines, he will talk to the Department of Justice and Secretary Vida. The goal is to determine what charges can be filed against them.

DREAM System Digital Recruitment Pilot in UAE

DataFlow Group has agreed to pilot the Digital Recruitment and Employer Accreditation Management (DREAM) System with the DMW. The online platform lets employers and recruitment agencies submit documents and pay fees digitally.

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UAE employers, principals, and recruitment agencies will use the platform to submit documents and pay fees online. The system is designed to cut processing time and costs, and it complements the Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS) at MWO Dubai, which has verified over 100,000 contracts since July 2025.

Cacdac said the 20 to 30 people at MWO will no longer be sitting behind desks doing clerical or documentation work. Instead, they will spend more time with the Filipino community, visiting places where Filipinos usually congregate, hospitals, and prisons to deploy legal services.

Abu Dhabi Dialogue Meeting Set for Manila

The Philippines will chair the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) in 2027, and Cacdac discussed the upcoming Manila meeting. The forum was established in 2008 as a voluntary consultative body and is currently chaired by Oman.

ADD member states include the UAE, Philippines, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, and Qatar. The forum brings these labor-sending and receiving countries together to discuss migrant worker issues.

Cacdac also visited Pinas Cargo, a logistics firm that ships care boxes to the Philippines. There he met founder and CEO Marlyn Castro.