Philippines and Russia Aim to Expand Trade Ties in Energy and Agriculture

During a bilateral meeting in Kazan, Presidents Marcos Jr. and Putin discussed enhancing bilateral trade beyond the half-billion dollar mark, with a focus on agriculture and energy cooperation, while acknowledging the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. of the Philippines and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened in Kazan, Russia for a bilateral meeting focused on strengthening economic ties.

The leaders acknowledged the existing foundation of mutual respect and beneficial cooperation, noting that bilateral trade surpassed five hundred million dollars in the previous year-a figure both agreed could be substantially expanded. Putin emphasized the potential for increased commerce in agriculture and energy sectors, sectors he identified as ripe for deeper collaboration. Marcos echoed this optimism, referencing productive discussions on structural trade issues during the recent Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) held in Moscow in September 2025.

He specifically highlighted energy and food security as shared priorities that emerged from that meeting, noting that business-to-business interactions alongside the commission successfully facilitated networking and the exploration of joint ventures between Philippine and Russian entities. The meeting also carried diplomatic weight as it marked President Marcos's inaugural visit to Russia, coinciding with the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship and the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, set to be celebrated at a commemorative summit.

Further underscoring historical connections, Putin noted the 1976 visit to Russia by Marcos's father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and extended congratulations to the Filipino people on the 128th anniversary of their independence, a holiday he noted is also observed in Russia. The dialogue signaled a mutual intent to deepen economic partnership within a framework of longstanding diplomatic respect





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Philippines-Russia Trade Energy Security Food Security ASEAN-Russia Relations Marcos Putin Meeting

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