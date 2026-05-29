Philippines and Japan to Negotiate General Security of Military Information Agreement

The Philippines and Japan have announced plans to negotiate a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which would further strengthen their defense and security ties.

The Philippines and Japan announced that they will begin negotiations on the General Security of Military Information Agreement ( GSOMIA ). This agreement would be the latest milestone in the growing defense and security ties between the two Asian countries.

It is also a relationship set against a backdrop of rising maritime and territorial tensions, shifting geopolitical realities, and a shared ally that wants its partners to play larger roles in deterrence and regional security. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Takaishi Sanae made the announcement late May 28, following a bilateral meeting and Marcos' address to the Japanese National Diet or its national parliament.

The Philippines currently has a GSOMIA with the United States, while Japan has the same agreement with South Korea and similar deals with other countries, including the US. Manila took over two years to negotiate its GSOMIA with the US. It was signed in 2024 or just before the US transition from the Biden to the current Trump administration.

GSOMIA provides the framework through which the two countries can share defense and security intelligence and information in near real-time, if need be. It is a tangible example of the trust Tokyo has in Manila's commitment to keeping precious intelligence and critical information safe.

If GSOMIA is viewed alongside the existing strategic partnership that's since been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan, then it's clear the two countries both trust each other the most in the region. The signing of the GSOMIA is a natural necessity in gluing the Philippines and Japan's defense partnership. It allows countries to share best practices and institutional patterns to strengthen their intelligence cycle.

The latter is needed to get an optimal common operating picture in anticipating contingencies and designing collective deterrence. On the tactical and operational side, this would mean a wealth of more information for those authorized in the Philippine military, maritime units, and defense and security community. It also opens the door to even closer coordination between the United States, Japan and Philippines, pushing forward a trilateral relationship that was established formally in 2023.

For Filipinos at least, it needs all the help it can get from like-minded partners to cover all the operating gaps geographically, technologically, and diplomatically. The RAA and GSOMIA, therefore, are critical enablers of this cemented arrangement. On the flip side, a GSOMIA between the Philippines and Japan also allows the two countries to share information directly





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Philippines Japan GSOMIA Defense And Security Ties General Security Of Military Information Agree

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