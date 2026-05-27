Philippines and Japan to Elevate Relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the elevation of Philippines-Japan ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest tier in their diplomatic framework, during his speech at the Japanese House of Councilors. This move underscores deep trust and shared commitment as maritime democracies to enhance cooperation in security, economic, and emerging technology domains, marking 70 years of normalized diplomatic relations.

The Philippines and Japan are set to deepen their diplomatic and strategic relations by elevating their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership . President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced this significant step during his address to members of the Japan ese House of Councilors, marking the 70th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He described the move as reflecting an exceptional level of trust and shared resolve to address regional and global challenges together. Both countries, as maritime democracies, emphasized the importance of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, underlining maritime security as a key pillar of their cooperation. Existing frameworks such as the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) operationalize their growing defense collaboration.

The Philippines' continued inclusion in Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) program enhances maritime domain awareness and overall security. Defense industry partnerships are fostering technology exchange and workforce development. Economically, Japan remains a top trade and investment partner, with unmatched development assistance, particularly in Mindanao. New frontiers for collaboration include clean energy, digital transformation, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and space cooperation.

This comprehensive partnership signifies a mutual commitment to reinforce peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond, grounded in shared values, respect for international law, and a forward-looking vision for bilateral engagement





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Philippines Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Diplomatic Relations Maritime Security Reciprocal Access Agreement Official Security Assistance Economic Cooperation Indo-Pacific Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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