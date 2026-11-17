The Philippines and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop the Philippines strategic petroleum reserves, with Japanese agencies and companies supporting capacity building and storage infrastructure. The pact runs three years and supports a Philippine-led regional oil stockpiling scheme.

The Philippines and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation to advance the development of the country's strategic petroleum reserve s, the Department of Energy said on Tuesday.

Philippines Japan Sign Petroleum Reserve Pact

The agreement is meant to strengthen national preparedness against global oil supply disruptions and help safeguard fuel availability for Filipino consumers, businesses, and industries. Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa signed the pact on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. The Department of Energy said the agreement provides a framework for establishing systems to build, manage, and release strategic petroleum reserves.

Also read Philippines and Japan Sign Agreement to Develop Strategic Petroleum Reserves

It will take into account the Philippines' fuel supply and demand requirements, market conditions, and the need for effective emergency response mechanisms. Under the cooperation, both countries will explore the development of oil storage infrastructure. This includes the possible participation of Japanese companies in commercial stockpiling projects led by the state-run Philippine National Oil Company. The pact also covers the development of strategic petroleum reserve facilities based on ongoing feasibility studies and the identification of possible financing arrangements.

Technical cooperation will draw on ongoing initiatives involving the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia. These efforts will support capacity building, oil security assessments, policy development, and knowledge exchange. The aim is to strengthen the Philippines' ability to establish and manage its petroleum reserves. Garin said three Japanese agencies will support the Philippines with capacity building, oil security assessments, and policy development.

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This will give the country the systems, infrastructure, and expertise to manage the reserves well, she said. The agreement will span three years. It will begin upon completion of the required domestic procedures and the exchange of written notifications through diplomatic channels. The Department of Energy said the agreement also advanced discussions on initiatives under the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia framework.

Building Capacity For Strategic Oil Storage

These include exploring voluntary cooperation with oil-producing countries and developing a regional roadmap covering financing and other arrangements needed for future implementation. Garin said the Philippines must be prepared for disruptions in global oil supply. She called the development of strategic petroleum reserves an important step toward ensuring the country has the systems, infrastructure, and institutional capacity to protect fuel requirements during emergencies. The Philippines is a major importer of petroleum products.

It sources about 98 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, leaving it vulnerable to price volatility from global supply disruptions. The Philippines has received expressions of interest from several countries in supporting its oil stockpiling efforts, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Garin said that once the first phase of the project is completed, it will mark the first time in history that the government itself will have a storage facility to reserve or stockpile oil, whether diesel, crude oil, or gas. The Philippine government is building a strategic petroleum reserve as part of its long-term plan. It has also offered to be a regional stockpiling hub.

Asian countries are seeking to strengthen energy security after the Iran war exposed their vulnerability to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. About 90 percent of crude oil going through the waterway is destined for Asia, according to Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed the creation of an Asia Oil Security Task Force to coordinate oil procurement, stockpiling, and emergency supply transfers among regional economies.

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Japan Proposes Regional Oil Security Task Force

She spoke at the Asia Zero Emission Community leaders' meeting during the ASEAN Summit. The task force would work with a Philippine-led joint oil stockpiling scheme and allow Southeast Asian countries to use idle storage facilities in Japan. Coordination for any emergency oil releases and transfers will be done through an International Energy Agency hub in Tokyo. Garin welcomed the creation of the task force.

She said the development is more than welcome and that anything that will make sure the Philippines has energy security, especially on oil, is of great interest. She said the Philippines is very much willing as long as it benefits the Filipino people. She added that she still has to check on what stage the discussions are on this because the ultimate decision on whether to sign or what to sign would be at the Leaders' Meeting.

Takaichi said Japan intends to promote the initiative as an equivalent of an Asian version of the International Energy Agency. She also proposed a Power Gulf Initiative to boost coordination between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian energy-consuming countries. Japan announced the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia in April 2025 under the Asia Zero Emission Community. This program forms part of Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy.

Japanese Foreign Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura told reporters at a briefing in Manila that the proposal enables countries to decide their own destiny without being influenced by other global powers. Kitamura said Japan would like to be more autonomous and resilient in realizing economic development. He said one of the pillars of the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative is the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia.

The partnership also includes steps to diversify energy sources to further the region's autonomy, such as reducing emissions from existing power plants. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said at the same summit that his country was making progress on its strategic petroleum reserve and seeking investment in energy projects to strengthen regional energy security. Marcos said sustainable and enduring energy security demands that oil-consuming and oil-producing nations act in unison.

He said countries must deepen information sharing and practical storage arrangements, and commit to upholding international law to keep sea lanes open and maintain fair, transparent markets. Also on Tuesday, Takaichi launched the Japan-ASEAN AI Safety and Security Partnership to help the 11 member-states of ASEAN develop safeguards and governance rules for artificial intelligence systems.